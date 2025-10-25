By Charlie Teljeur

Not a genius. Just me, actually.

Every week around this time I run through potential ideas for the column. This, of course, only happens when there hasn’t been one burning subject on my mind since the last column was published.

The hunt for an idea almost always begins by browsing various sports websites in the hope of finding something that isn’t plainly obvious or badly overdone.

Preseason prediction columns, for example, aren’t really my thing. I find that they tend to be more about arrogance and less about insight. You either read them and think “That guy knows his stuff” or you give up after three sentences thinking “If he’s so good at predicting stuff then he really should place or bet or two based on his apparent unrivalled insight.”

And you would be right.

I also think about doing columns similar to Loose Change, the humorous and often ridiculous weekly piece I used to write for The Hockey News. With Loose Change I might create a fictional playoff bracket where NHL mascots compete till there’s only left standing.

Don’t we all wonder what it would be like to see a pack of panthers compete against a school of sharks? Who would win? I suppose that would all depend on where the battle took place. If it happened at sea, I think we can all agree that the sharks would hold a distinct advantage although on land they’d be absolutely useless.

And how would a star do against a jet? Don’t tell me you aren’t curious as well.

With sharks on the brain, I started to think about Macklin Celebrini, the young San Jose center. His name sounds like something spit out of a baby name generator that only has two settings: Italian and Gaelic.

That got me wondering about how bad the Sharks are which led to thinking about how bad Buffalo has been for so long. How is that possible? Maybe this column should be a Top 10 List of the saddest teams in the NHL which had me thinking about the saddest, most unsuccessful, cities in sport.

Again, we’re talking Buffalo but now Cleveland enters the picture.

The “problem” with curated lists like this is that they require a lot of research.

Luckily, I have the internet.

Even luckier, I have ChatGPT.

This is not leading to a confession to say I occasionally let the robot write the column, but I do let the robot help me research the column. If you’ve ever used something like ChatGPT, you’ll understand how valuable that resource can be.

For those who don’t know technologies like ChatGPT I would best describe it as the fastest assistant you could ever imagine. He’s a real go-getter but is also prone to sloppy mistakes like thinking the current Toronto Maple Leafs Coach is Sheldon Keefe even though the info is easily a year old.

ChatGPT is a numbers wizard though which means you can gather sports data from almost any time period since they started keeping it. In seconds.

Not only can I compile data quickly, but I can also research things no one else seems to care about. I now have the ability – or at least the tool – to travel deep down into my own rabbit holes. Like I wonder about the astrological signs of the best centers in NHL history and if there’s any consistency there.

Maybe the best goalies in the game are Scorpios.

This isn’t some weird made-up off ramp I came up with. I think our astrology – our personal and deep connection to the cosmos – plays a key role in who we are, and we act.

We’re all balls of energy, aren’t we?

If a full moon can make an animal in the forest a little squirely wouldn’t the same celestial rhythms affect us in some way too? Especially when enough of us get together to form a team.

That’s actually a column in development thanks to the robot.

That sort of lateral thinking automatically makes me wonder about the shape and design of an athlete’s hands or feet. I firmly believe we will find discernible patterns in the shapes of an athlete’s body part that are signs of athletic ability.

Has anyone ever done a study on the shape of top sprinter’s feet? Probably not. But with the help of the ever-present robot – who’s always there whenever you need him – I can hunt down obscure studies out there like this in minutes.

Ultimately the column comes down to me satisfying a prescribed word count. The goal is a minimum 700 words, but I’ve pushed it to 1,000. A quick look at this one reveals that I’m at a comfortable 784 words although that number keeps changing as I write this. It’s currently at 797 so let’s round it up to 800.

I’m now over by five words and counting so I’ll just stop now.