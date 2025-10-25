By Chloe Hannan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal

GUYSBOROUGH: Created by private donors from the area who saw a gap in opportunities for young people pursuing the arts outside of school, the Guysborough County Youth Arts Education Fund is now offering up to $1,000 in annual funding to residents aged 16 to 30 who want to pursue arts education and training.

“This is brand new,” said Carly Levy, stewardship and donor relations manager for CFNS. “The donors came to us with an interest in supporting young people in Guysborough County who are interested in pursuing the arts and they couldn’t find anything similar to give to, so they decided to start their own fund… and it’s unique in our offerings as well.”

The fund, launched last week, provides bursaries to cover expenses such as classes and workshops, training programs, or tuition for arts education. Applicants must reside in Guysborough County or have ties to family in the county, and can apply at any time throughout the year.

“It was chosen because the donors are from there and have worked in that space, in the arts sector, and just saw a real lack of opportunity in the area for young people outside of school settings,” said Levy, who noted that the patrons also wish to remain anonymous.

“Inside of school is one thing, but beyond school there weren’t many opportunities, especially for young people to pursue those with financial means.”

The program starts with an initial $20,000 contribution, which CFNS will invest to ensure the fund can grow and sustain grants over time.

“We invest funds on behalf of donors and the returns on that investment are what’s granted out,” Levy explained. “We can set up endowment funds that are invested and support charitable causes in perpetuity, or medium-term funds that are eventually spent down on charitable activities.”

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis by CFNS in partnership with an adjudication committee made up of experts in the arts sector. Levy added that CFNS hopes the fund will help level the playing field for youth in rural Nova Scotia.

“It’s really tough for rural kids who might not have the same opportunities as kids who live in an urban setting,” she said.

For Jack Leonard, president of ArtWorks East, the fund arrives at the right time. The local arts organization, based in Guysborough, promotes visual arts education and community engagement through exhibits and workshops.

“We are blessed with an emerging and growing arts community,” Leonard said, noting the presence of the new Mulgrave Road Theatre black box space, the Miles MacDonald Performing Arts Centre, and venues like Seawind Landing Country Inn that host live performances. “But we are also aware that the arts programs are severely limited in our local schools. Some young people gain skills through local mentoring… but there is little formal career guidance in the arts.”

Leonard said financial barriers remain a significant obstacle for youth in the area. “Poverty is endemic. Who wants to be a ‘starving artist’? How do we encourage young talent in the arts? Maybe this fund is a small step.”

He also pointed out that the fund’s design makes it especially flexible, supporting not just traditional scholarships but also creative training. “That’s promising and complements the growth of Guysborough municipality as a hothouse for the arts.”

For CFNS, the long-term vision is to help create possibility.

“I hope it sparks some inspiration and a future in art that maybe a young kid didn’t think was possible,” said Levy. “If you live in a rural area, maybe you’re not as exposed to art as someone in an urban setting, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t young, talented artists out there who just need that one little spark or catalyst to help launch their dreams.”