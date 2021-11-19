Interesting people and things

It was not until the late 1800s that the Western Union Telegraph Company brought electronic communication to the island.

George Spry, after his service in the British Navy, took up residence at Arichat and became an employee of Western Union responsible for maintaining and repairing the lines.

The first telegraph operator was Ray Ballem of Arichat whose home housed both the telegraph office and the post office.

In the early 1900s, the Isle Madame Telephone Co. Ltd. was formed as a limited company of shareholders all of whom were residents of the island. Dr. A.A. LeBlanc was a leading shareholder along with Captain Alfred Boudreau and Albert Samson among others.

***

Almost 1600 tonnes of dynamite were used to blast away the face of Cape Porcupine to construct the Canso Causeway.

One charge involved 3,200 cases of dynamite, and the explosion was recorded at Dalhousie University in Halifax more than 200 miles away.

***

Transportation and communication in the history of Richmond County is predominantly the story of how the various communities maintained connection to the rest of the world by sea.

This applied particularly to Isle Madame which had no bridge connection to the mainland until 1919. Although postal service was established at Arichat by 1824, mail was conveyed largely by ships like the SS Rimouski which was one of the earliest to transport passengers and goods on a triangular route from Arichat to Mulgrave to Canso.

In time Mulgrave became a railway destination so that travelers from Arichat and Canso could sail there to make rail connections on the Intercolonial Railway.

***

Ironically and mysteriously the Spanish Flu struck – not the very old or the very young or the weak, in other words the more fragile and vulnerable, as one might expect – but rather the young and strong, those in the prime of life, those aged between 20 and 40.

The world had lost millions of young men and women already in World War I; it could hardly afford another loss but, unfortunately, such was the case.

The Spanish Influenza was so named after the virus took an extraordinary number of Spanish lives in May of 1918. It would seem the infection was born in Canton, China making its way to Japan and eventually into Europe. Here it came into contact with soldiers who were returning to their countries of origin in North America, Australia, etc.

Also referred to as La Grippe, it took 25 million in just one year, and estimates of fatalities worldwide range to 50 million. In Canada 50,000 perished; whole communities in Newfoundland and Labrador were wiped out.

In the U.S. all states were contaminated within one week. Twenty-eight per cent of Americans died, 550,000, 10 times as many casualties as in all of World War I. In Philadelphia 4,600 were taken in merely seven days. In India 12,500,000 lost their lives.

***

In 1881 there were two post offices in the county, Arichat under Postmaster William G. Ballam and St. Peter’s, whose Postmaster was Roderick G. Morrison.

These Post Offices issued money orders payable in Canada, Newfoundland, the U.S.A., and the British West Indies.

There was one bank, in Arichat: the Dominion Savings Bank whose agent was William G. Ballam.