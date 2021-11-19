Sports Induction ceremony for Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame By Mary Hankey - November 19, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Along with previous inductees, Shaun MacDonald’s portrait will hang in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre for his recognition as an outstanding athlete. His family, including three grandchildren, were on hand to help him celebrate his induction into the Sports Wall of Fame. Photos by Mary HankeyJoanne Reynolds attended the Sports of Wall Fame ceremony on Nov. 14 for her husband Wayne’s induction as a builder for the sport of judo. His portrait will now hang in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre alongside previous inductees. Reynolds has been recognized for his contributions to judo by Sport Nova Scotia, and as volunteer of the year in Port Hawkesbury and Inverness County. Margie Langley celebrated her husband Brian’s induction into the Sports Wall of Fame in Port Hawkesbury last Sunday afternoon. Brian is also a member of the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame. During his speech, Langley told the audience about one of his early introductions to sports. He would walk to Point Tupper to play baseball, where the teams would use the handle of a pickaxe for the bat. Roy Dobson introduced the first inductee, Wayne Reynolds into the Port Hawkesbury 2021 Sports Wall of Fame. Reynolds had a 50-year association with the sport of judo, training many athletes for provincial competitions and serving as a referee.Terry MacDonald introduced builder Brian Langley during the Sports Wall of Fame ceremony held at the Civic Centre on the weekend. Langley was involved in track and field at the local, provincial, national and international levels.Roy Sturmy introduced outstanding athlete inductee, Shaun MacDonald during the Sports Wall of Fame ceremony in Port Hawkesbury. MacDonald was a multi-sport athlete and excelled in hockey, golf, and fast pitch softball. Three members were inducted into the Sports Wall of Fame in Port Hawkesbury over the weekend. John Davis, a member of the committee, was emcee for the event at the Civic Centre. Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton welcomed guests and inductees to the Sports Wall of Fame 2021 induction ceremony.