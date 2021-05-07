Interesting people and things

According to Garvie Samson (The River That Isn’t), a team from River Bourgeois played the Maple Leaf Cardinals from Halifax which was en route to Sydney for an exhibition game.

The contest took place on July 15, 1932 in Thibeauville on the field of Henry Thibeau. The Halifax squad saw this game as a warm-up for their match against Sydney. Much to their amazement, the River pitcher, James Sampson, was masterful on the mound and the River won 2-0.

The Halifax team demanded a rematch, and in the second game they once again fell victim to the pitching of James Sampson. In frustration, the team from Halifax cancelled their game with Sydney and returned home.

***

On July 20, 1853, Bishop MacKinnon’s dream was realized and the new seminary/school officially opened in Arichat with four teachers, three servants, and forty students. The question of the name of the institution is interesting. It was initially referred to as the Seminary of St. Ninian’s although the name St. Francis Xavier College existed as well.

However, the more common designations were Arichat Academy, Arichat College, Arichat Seminary, and Arichat School of Higher Studies. It seems the name St. Francis Xavier arose as a consequence of an intention to solicit the teaching expertise of the Jesuits.

***

The first students to complete their preparatory training were Kenneth MacDonald, Thomas Sears, William Chisholm, and Martin Gillis. Year two began with 15 seminarians boarding in “the big house,” five from Cape Breton and nine from the mainland. Some 40 students attended the common school and academy. Due to the language barrier, few Acadians took advantage of this educational opportunity.

Prize winners for the 1854-55 academic year were Daniel MacGregor, Lewis MacInnis, Angus MacDonald, James Doyle, Miles Thumpkin, Andrew MacGillvray, Donald MacKinnon, Ronald MacDonald, Ronald MacGillvray, Hugh Gillis, Archibald MacKinnon, John Shaw, and one Acadian, Remi Benoit of Ile Madame.

***

The St. Peter’s Canal is the oldest tidal-lock canal in Canada. In 1825 a study was carried out to determine the feasibility of building a canal at St. Peter’s to connect the Atlantic Ocean to the Bras d’Or Lake.

Construction began in 1854 but because the channel passed through a 20 metre (65 foot) hill of solid granite, it took 15 years for the project to reach completion. It should be noted that dynamite was invented in 1866 so that most of the work was accomplished by brute-force labour. Excavation rubble was carted off by teams of oxen or horses.

***

Life in the early 1900s was quite different from what it is today, and this becomes obvious when recalling the cost of living 100 or so years ago.

For example, men’s boots ranged from $1.35 to $3.00 for high quality leather. For women, the range was $1.35 to $1.60, for boys, girls, and youths it was from 95 cents to $1.30. Men’s rubber boots cost 64 cents, women’s 44 cents, and for the youngsters 34 cents. For 12 yards of the best dress print, the cost was $1.15. Men’s high quality English serge three-piece suits sold at Crowell’s in Sydney for $5.20.

These prices, however, must be considered within the context of wages and salaries of the period. For example, the Portland Packing and Fish Company of Arichat paid the handsome sum of 20 cents per hour for a 10-hour day.