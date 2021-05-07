Trail can be multi-purpose

St. Peter’s Coastal Trail (the abandoned railway bed) has long been a touchy subject. It’s one of the few things that seem to divide residents and get people talking and arguing. It is approximately three kilometres, beginning at the bridge in River Tillard and ending on Toulouse Street in St. Peter’s.

Eleven years ago, a small number of people took it upon themselves to see what would be needed to have the railway bed upgraded to a multi-use trail. A letter was received from Department of Lands and Forestry citing the list of things that would have to be accomplished before the trail could be listed as multi-use. The Community Club spoke then about this trail; about getting funding and keeping it non-motorized.

A trail consultant, who was hired by the municipality, came to the village in 2013 and walked the trail. In a conversation I had with him afterwards, he told me he could see the trail as a multi-purpose trail and it would be beautiful. He gave me an approximate cost of what it would take to get the trail to multi-use standards.

Four years ago, our former MLA met with interested ATV groups in the county, along with representatives from lands and forestry and individuals involved in the original discussion about the trail. The steps for having the railway bed designated multi-use had not changed.

Again, two groups were interested in the railway bed, the Community Club and the East Richmond ATV Riders. Representatives for both groups met on several occasions with a moderator trying to find common ground with no such luck as the Community Club backed out of talks about compromise on the trail use.

The Community Club had ample opportunity over the last 10 years to apply for funding, yet they did not. Conveniently, once the East Richmond ATV Riders decided to pursue funding, the Community Club showed renewed interest. The local ATV clubs have done a wonderful job of accessing funding, developing and maintaining multi-use trails all across Richmond County.

Most people know where I stand on this. I am for a multi-use trail. I am for anything that could allow our communities to grow; that could generate revenue to a small village on its coldest days. I would love to see people out and about in the middle of winter, enjoying a groomed trail that they are able to walk on.

Wouldn’t it be great to be able to keep money in our community, instead of having to go elsewhere to enjoy winter activities?

People can use speed, alcohol and drugs as factors. I understand that. These factors are also problems on our highways and rural roads as accidents happen both on our roadways and on trails.

A quick look at Google Maps will show you that approximately 80 per cent of houses along the railway bed are much closer to the highway than the trail. Tractor trailers travel past these houses at all hours of the night, sometimes using their engine brakes. Motorcycles and cars, both modified and not, also travel this same road creating noise.

I’m told people cannot see the economic impact this may have for the village. If a group of friends decide they are going to take their ATVs or side-by-sides, drive them to St. Peter’s and have lunch at a local restaurant, they are generating revenue. Every little bit counts. Some businesses in St. Peter’s are seasonal because they simply cannot afford to be open in winter months.

ATVers aren’t looking to drive up and down the Main Street. They aren’t looking to drive up Toulouse Street to cross the road and access the gas station, they are simply looking to gain access into St. Peter’s.

By using the existing railway bed, the ATV club would lessen their environmental footprint. Creating a new trail into St. Peter’s is not as simple as it sounds. I’m quite certain if that was the easier solution, the ATV club would have done this years ago. Currently, the trail has multiple erosion spots and wet, mucky sections. You could not walk from one end to the other without getting your feet wet, contrary to what the posts on social media say about not needing rubber boots.

Multi-use trails work in areas like Inverness County, and most trails in Richmond County, yet we have three kilometres of trail holding us back that split our village. I don’t get it, it’s 2021. Most people use social media platforms and print as means to voice their opinion but people will use power and position, or any other tactic, to sway people.

People need to learn to work together. Change can be a great thing but the first step is to try.

Tanya Stone

River Bourgeois