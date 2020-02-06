Inverness council cracks down on MacLennan

PORT HOOD: Inverness Municipal Council made a rare decision to keep one of its members from attending in-camera meetings, using municipal e-mail, and serving on municipal committees.

The decision was made on Thursday, February 6 against District 4 councillor John MacLennan.

Inverness Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald explained the motion to limit MacLennan’s involvement was made after EMM Law, the law office handling Inverness County’s legal matters, reviewed the municipality’s code of conduct and the Municipal Government Act.

Councillor Jim Mustard read the motion aloud. The motion noted that, under the Municipal Government Act, municipal units have the power to meet in-camera (meetings closed to the public) when the topics relate to sensitive topics like staffing relations or legal matters “to protect the integrity of all parties involved.”

“It was determined based on the solicitor’s investigation that councillor John MacLennan breached the in-camera privilege of confidentiality and was in violation of the municipal code of conduct.”

The motion Mustard read indicated that the barring can be overturned if MacLennan agrees to abide by the rules of in-camera and if his fellow council members agree to give him access again.

The motion went further to discuss municipal e-mail privileges.

“Be it resolved that councillor John MacLennan, based on his sharing of municipal e-mails, shall lose his e-mail privileges until such a time when he demonstrates to council, the CAO, and staff that he’s willing to follow the code of conduct policy with regards to email and communication protocol.

“Be it further resolved that councillor John MacLennan, based on his repeated breach of confidentiality of in-camera meetings and sharing municipal e-mails, will lose all privileges to represent the municipality on committees until such a time when he demonstrates he’s willing to follow the code of conduct for in camera meetings and e-mail confidentiality.”

There was no discussion of the motion, which MacLennan voted against. All other councillors voted in the affirmative. Missing from the meeting was Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie.

Following the meeting, MacLennan was asked if he’d be interested in commenting on what happened.

“Not yet,” he said.

The disciplinary action occurred following a letter sent to council by MacLennan, with the assistance of some community members, regarding the performance of the CAO. The letter made several allegations about MacDonald’s hiring practices, the awarding of contracts, an alleged breach of public trust, and questions of professional conduct. The letter was also circulated to media.

Immediately after the letter was issued, Warden MacQuarrie spoke on behalf of council that the claims had no merit.