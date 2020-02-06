Tough questions for the Premier of Nova Scotia

When is it gonna stop Stephen?

How much longer do you plan on hurting innocent, and honourable people who were deeply dedicated to building a better future for their families, communities, and their province. How much more pain, agony, and stress do you plan on dishing out to these innocent hardworking people that you work for?

Can you answer the following questions, Stephen?

Is giving a short term loan up to $180,000 to a forestry contractor that already has no way to pay existing loans a good idea?

Is giving a short term loan up to $180,000 to a forestry contractor to pay existing loans a good idea that has no work?

Is giving a short term loan up to $180,000 to a forestry contractor to help pay existing loans a good idea after you collapsed the forest industry in Nova Scotia on December 20, 2019 just five days before Christmas?

Do you still think Nova Scotia doesn’t have a health care crisis when just four months ago I spent nine days in the QEII with a broken pelvis, fractured ribs, severe facial lacerations, bleeding on the brain, and witnessed three patients spending the night in the hallway because there was no room?

Do you think it’s good business in Nova Scotia to shut down a major company that already invested over $70 million, with more investments planned to build a world class facility costing well over $100 million that would create jobs, improve their production and their environmental impact?

We should be proud to have a company like Northern Pulp willing to invest millions in environmental improvements to do business in Nova Scotia.

Adam Samson

St. Andrews