Public invited to share feedback before Nov. 13 council meeting

PORT HOOD: The Municipality of the County of Inverness is inviting residents to weigh in on proposed changes to five long-standing municipal bylaws that officials say no longer reflect modern practices or legislation.

As part of an ongoing effort to modernize its governing documents, council is considering the repeal of Bylaws 20, 21, 24, 36, and 40 – many of which date back to before Nova Scotia’s Municipal Government Act came into effect.

“These bylaws have served their purpose but no longer align with how the municipality operates today,” the municipality stated in its public notice. “Newer policies, planning documents, and legislation now address these areas more effectively.”

Among the bylaws slated for repeal are those related to trailer licensing and trailer courts (Bylaws 20 and 21), both of which are now regulated under the municipality’s Land Use Bylaw and Municipal Planning Strategy, developed with community input.

Bylaw 24, which once defined the relationship between council and the Eastern District Planning Commission, is also being reviewed. Officials note that updated legislation and long-standing working practices now make this bylaw unnecessary.

Bylaw 40, dealing with relief from liability in sewage and wastewater discharge, is being replaced by clearer and more comprehensive municipal policies. Similarly, Bylaw 36, which previously governed employee pensions, no longer reflects current human resources practices or pension arrangements.

All five bylaws are being recommended for repeal without replacement.

Council is encouraging residents to provide input – whether in support or opposition – ahead of the next regular meeting, scheduled for Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. in the council chambers at 375 Main Street, Port Hood.

Written submissions must be received by 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 and can be sent to Debbie Nicholson at the municipal office (PO Box 179, Port Hood, NS B0E 2W0) or by email at debbie.Nicholson@invernesscounty.ca.

Copies of all municipal bylaws are available online at invernesscounty.ca/government/bylaws and in print at the administration building during regular business hours.

This review and public consultation process are being carried out in accordance with Section 168 of the Municipal Government Act.