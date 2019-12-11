PORT HOOD: Green For Life Environmental (GFL), a North American leader in solid waste management and other environmental services, will be handling garbage and recyclable collection in Inverness County.

“It’s a big day in Inverness County,” said Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie, just before a resolution was passed to sign on with GFL for a three-year contract with an option to renew for two additional years. “We’re making a big decision here, and this seems to be the right one.”

The GLF service will cost more than what the municipality is currently spending. It is currently shelling out $1,112,868 for 2019’s solid waste collection; the proposed 2020 cost will be $1,198,331. However, if the municipality were to keep up the solid waste collection itself, the three-year capital investment for replacement trucks would be between $1.1 and $1.4 million.

And replacement trucks would be a necessity.

Up until now, Inverness County handled its own solid waste collection, but an aging fleet of equipment is causing delays and irritated residents. The fleet includes one split packer truck that’s no longer running and a second machine currently in the shop. Split packer trucks allow garbage and recycling to be picked up in the same truck.

GLF agreed to purchase that equipment at market value. The company also agreed to offer the municipality’s solid waste collection full-time staff jobs with GLF. Inverness County also has some private contractors handling routes, and GLF is agreeable to keeping those folks employed.

Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald fleshed out nuances of dealing with GFL, which was the only respondent to its request for proposals. GFL had acquired Eastern Sanitation out of Antigonish in the early part of 2019.

Some of the other services included in GFL’s proposal include bilingual community concern lines; a route manager correcting missed stops inside 24 hours; an open communication line with the municipality; and human resources assistance with the transition plan. The company intends to have a four-day collection week, which means holidays would be less of an interruption to service.

With that, the purchase of the municipality’s current equipment would mean some revenue.

The start date for GLF is April 1, 2020. Councillor John Dowling had concerns about the municipality handling the service up until then.

“Is there any way we can move this up before April 1?” he said. “Everyone knows we’re at a critical stage here where we can’t supply garbage pick-up reliably right now.”

MacDonald indicated that was possible, but depends on the logistics of the contract being finalized and matters with staffing. If staff doesn’t take GLF positions, MacDonald said the municipality would keep them employed in other roles.

“This is a cost saving to us both long and short term,” said councillor Jim Mustard. “I feel confident all the details can be worked through. We’re in a hole right now, and it would be tough for us to get out of it without investing heavily.”

Councillor Laurie Cranton was also optimistic.

“Dollar for dollar, this puts a new face on our garbage pick-up that will satisfy the needs of our constituents,” he said.

Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier also voted in favour of signing on with GFL, but he was not pleased the municipality was left in a position where such a measure was needed.

“It comes down to dollars and cents,” he said. “A big problem about us is that we have to make a major decision because of the lack of preparedness for the last 10 to 15 years for the depreciation of all those trucks.

“We have no choice now.”