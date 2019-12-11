Strait Area Theatre Society presents ‘Sing-Along Sound of Music’

PORT HAWKESBURY: “The Hills Are Alive” in the Strait area, as the region’s newest theatre society invites fans of The Sound of Music to join in a rollicking evening of group singing, fun costumes, and a celebration of one of the most iconic musicals in the history of movies.

Fresh from a successful three-day run of its debut show “One Hundred Thousand Welcomes,” the Strait Area Theatre Society will host a “Sing-Along Sound of Music” event on December 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre’s Bear Head Conference Room.

Even those who’ve never seen The Sound of Music are likely familiar with some of its most beloved songs – “Do Re Mi,” “My Favourite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “So Long, Farewell,” and of course the show-stopping title track.

The Strait Area Theatre Society will sing them all, with the help of on-screen lyrics and lead vocals from members of the society, as the Civic Centre is filled with the joy that can only come from a shared musical experience.

And there’s more than one way to let creative spirits soar on this special night. Come dressed as a favourite character from The Sound of Music – or as anything that represents the movie – and there will be prizes at the end of the evening for the best costumes!

As the Strait Area Theatre Society prepares for a big 2020, with several dinner-theatre productions, improv nights and other activities already in the works, the Port Hawkesbury-based group is excited about finishing 2019 with a bang and celebrating The Sound of Music with music and theatre lovers from across the Strait area.

Admission for the Strait Area Theatre Society’s “Sing-Along Sound of Music” is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 16. There is also a special family rate of $20. There are no advance tickets available for this event.

For more information, contact Cathy Cooke, event organizer and board of directors member at (902) 625-8863 at: goofy.grin@hotmail.com; or Adam Cooke, board of directors member at (902) 625-8863, (902) 631-1721, or at: adamjrcooke@yahoo.ca.

The Strait Area Theatre Society is also on Facebook and Instagram.