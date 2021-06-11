Inverness County sympathizes with property owner who had appeal rejected

PORT HOOD: The municipality will reach out to a property owner whose assessment appeal was rejected.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Council on June 3, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Keith MacDonald said the municipality asked Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) to “fully examine” an appeal of three duplicate tax accounts.

Christine Murray, the municipality’s Manager, Legal and Governance, said this involves an appeal of the assessment, not reimbursement .

PVSC said the municipal tax roll cannot be amended and there cannot be a write-off of those property taxes under the Municipal Government Act.

“If does not permit the PVSC to retroactively change the assessment, outside the current municipal taxation year, thus the 2018 assessment roll could not be amended,” the warden said. “That’s their stand on it, it’s not a mistake we made as council, we based our billing on their information that they provided for billing, which is what we pay them to do.”

Warden Laurie Cranton understands the legislative constraints on PVSC but he sympathizes with the property owner.

District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm agreed that the municipality cannot do much more for the owner, who she said is disappointed.

Without any avenues to find a resolution, Cranton suggested the municipality send a letter and reach out the property owner.

Council approved a written offer by the Department of Transportation and Active Transport to fund half of the paving on j-class roads, Lover’s Lane, Lochness Street and Old Deepdale Road. The municipality will pay the other half of the cost for the projects.

Council also changed an unnamed private lane on Port Hood Island to Tobey’s Lane.

Council agreed to sign a loan guarantee of $301,000 so the Mabou and District Volunteer Fire Department can purchase a new pumper truck. This is subject to approval from the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

Council approved $39,230.38 for a chemical storage building at 420 West Lake Road in Kenloch.

A project to construct a ground water production well in Inverness to improve water treatment received $400,955.16 from the municipality.