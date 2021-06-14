HALIFAX: The RCMP arrested two men on a variety of charges after pursuing their speeding trucks through parts of the Strait area late last week.

On June 10 at around 9:50 p.m., an Inverness County District RCMP vehicle was side-swiped on Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Glendale by a truck while responding to an erratic driving complaint.

“The truck matched the description of one of the two suspect vehicles involved in the driving complaint,” an RCMP press release noted. “The truck did not stop and fled the area. The officer was not injured.”

At approximately 10:21 p.m. that night, the RCMP received a 911 call about two vehicles racing and driving erratically in Lower South River. Police said the descriptions of the trucks matched those from the earlier complaint.

“Both vehicles were Fords; one an F150 black and the other an F250 white,” Sgt. Andrew Joyce told The Reporter.

The Antigonish District RCMP said they located one suspect vehicle on Highway 4 in Lower South River and attempted to pull it over, but the driver would not comply.

“A spike belt was deployed and the truck came to a stop,” the release stated. “The driver was arrested without further incident. The driver showed signs of impairment and was taken to the detachment for breath samples.”

As a result, the RCMP said a 26-year-old man from Truro is facing charges of flight from police and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The driver of the second truck was later identified and arrested at home in Colchester County without incident, the RCMP said, noting that a 23-year-old man from Debert is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance, and refusal to comply with a demand.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 30, the RCMP added.