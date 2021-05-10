PORT HOOD: Municipal councillors in Inverness County have decided to use surplus funds to pay down a budget deficit, and to raise area rates to offset a shortfall in wastewater operations.

During regular meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on May 6, officials with Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC) confirmed that over the past year in Inverness County, residential assessments have increased by 2.59 per cent, while commercial assessments have declined by 0.43 per cent.

Director of Finance Tanya Tibbo told council the municipality was looking at a deficit of $229,736, and the prospective budget includes no contributions to the Strait Area Pool, or to the Allan J. MacEachen Airport this year. She said the operating budget does include $57,000 for traffic control to be conducted by municipal employees.

Tibbo said Inverness County is looking at a shortfall of $105,786 in wastewater operations and she received council’s approval to increase the area rate by 3.3 cents in serviced communities, which includes Chéticamp, Inverness, Mabou, Port Hood, Whycocomagh, Judique, and Port Hastings, as well as seven wastewater operators. While the municipality once had two wastewater operators, there are now seven, she noted.

“The wastewater services, are again, offset by the area rate, and that area rate is user-based,” she explained. “By increasing our capacity, by increasing the area rate, and not using our surplus, it will support sustainable community objectives, build resilience and minimize risks by protecting and improving the performance of these assets. We’re doing far more with these assets than we have previously done.”

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac wanted to know if there was any way to avoid this increase given the “big ask” coming next year to upgrade the wastewater system in Inverness.

“Do you have any other options for us, looking at this?” she asked. “I’m just having a hard time increasing anything with COVID, and the way things are right now.”

Without this increase, the wastewater debt will increase, and there will be other ramifications, Tibbo responded.

“If we don’t increase this, this area rate, then residents who do not have wastewater services will be paying for the wastewater services that they would not typically pay for,” she replied. “This is a user-based fee, it’s very similar to the water utility bills, very user-based. You pay based on your consumption, these ones are based on assessment for the residents.”

District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis called it a “good plan” and District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm also recommended Tibbo’s proposal.

“Most of the residents are not on sewer and water,” Gillis noted. “I have to pay that $100 and how much more to get your system pumped out, to me it makes sense.”

Council approved the area rate hike.

To pay-off the deficit– which includes that hike to area rates – Tibbo offered council a number of options, the first was using funds from the previous year’s surplus.

The second option was to increase residential and resource tax rates by 2.7 cents, the third option was more budget cuts like service reductions, decreases in grants and projects, and option four was a combination of the previous choices, Tibbo said.

The finance director warned council that even after adding $1.2 million to reserve funds, the municipality has reduced reserve funds by $196,000 in the last five years. While the reserve funds do generate “some interest,” because of COVID-19 it is not as significant as it should, Tibbo said.

As for the operating reserve, no funds have been put into that part of the budget in the last five years, Tibbo said, noting that it sits at $9.2 million while $807,000 has been used by the municipality over the last years from that reserve account.

“Right now we’re looking at a significant surplus, we’re likely going to be over $800,000,” the finance director explained. “If council chooses to bring the surplus into this operating budget, which we have done for the last couple of years, we continue to bring our surplus into our operating budget for the next year, without replenishing our reserves.”

Tibbo recommended that council put the remaining surplus into the municipality’s capital reserve.

“We’ve been moving along, we’re getting more staff, we’re getting more work being done. I think follow the money and take it from the previous year,” District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier said. “I would definitely feel that at this point, we just move it, and then like Tanya said put the rest in the capital funds.”

Because raising taxes is not a great option, District 5 Councillor Lynn Chisholm voted to go with the first choice.

“I recommend we move forward with option 1 and fund the $229,736 shortfall with funds used by the previous year’s surplus,” District 6 Councillor Catherin Gillis agreed in her motion.

Warden Laurie Cranton also supports option one.

“I don’t think with COVID, and all the things people are experiencing right now – as nice as it would be to increase our income from a tax rate increase, we did it not too long ago for the first time in many years – this wouldn’t be an appropriate time to do that,” Cranton told council.

Council voted to accept Tibbo’s recommendation.