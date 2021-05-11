PORT HAWKESBURY: Even in the midst of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be Pride Month activities in the town again this year.

Organizer Taylor Linloff told the monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on May 4 that this will be the second year the town hosts events recognizing the LGBTQ+ community.

“I would like to propose that we do some more events again this year, however due the pandemic, I recognize that this year we may not be able to do a parade,” Linloff said. “I would love to hear what council has for ideas. I would love to hear who we can all get involved together, how we can really celebrate pride, really celebrate our communities within Port Hawkesbury and the Strait area.”

Once public health restrictions are lifted, Linloff said Pride Month can be recognized with smal gatherings such as a Coffee House and a Lunch n Learn at local businesses.

“It would be also a great way to boost the economy after these lockdowns,” they said.

Noting that last year’s first ever Pride March attracted approximately 200 people, drawing people from as far away as Dartmouth, it also gained recognition from former Premier Stephen McNeil as an important moment in Nova Scotia history, Linloff said.

“I definitely think we have to keep up the momentum to keep Port Hawkesbury as progressive and forward-thinking, especially when it comes to LGBTQ and Two Spirit rights in Nova Scotia,” they noted.

Noting that last year’s march was organized in only 10 days with a handful of volunteers, Linloff said they need the town’s help this year.

“I definitely need the assistance of town council to help make connections to connect with other municipalities to get involved; other town councils, other communities,” they said.

Linloff also wants to organize a youth/community council specifically for Pride-related events.

“I know there’s definitely people in the area who would love to get involved, love to volunteer, help host events, etc. I’m only one person, I can’t do this again by myself,” they stated.

Pointing to the success of last year’s Pride March, all town councillors offered their support for this year’s events.

“I know the event that folks pulled together last year, it was just fantastic,” Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie said. “The spirit of the people that attended the parade and the ceremony; it was really awe inspiring.”

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town can host virtual events, as well as a socially distanced flag raising ceremony.

“We can have a plan A, but a plan B and C for some reason if the lockdown continues longer than anticipated,” the mayor noted. “Even though we’re in the third wave of COVID, I think that we can do some very special things, just to show we care and to show our support for the LGBTQ+ and Two Spirt community.”

Linloff added that COVID-19 will not cancel Pride Month.

“Pride isn’t about a parade, pride is community. COVID cannot cancel community.”