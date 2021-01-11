Inverness decides to move to Zoom meetings

PORT HOOD: A discussion over the start time for the regular monthly session of council, resulted in a lengthy and tense exchange about holding meetings in a virtual setting.

After starting the regular session on Jan. 7 at 3 p.m., council discussed what time it wanted to begin future monthly meetings.

Warden Laurie Cranton said he was “very flexible” about the time and was willing to work with other councillors.

“I think whatever we do, we try it for a few months and see how it works, and we can always come back to it, and adjust if needed, and if we don’t have to adjust, that all the better,” he told council.

Deputy warden Bonny MacIsaac verified that the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has to pay overtime to unionized staff.

“I’m looking at how much extra it would cost the municipality to have staff present for evening meetings?” she asked. “Then you have to look at cleaning, operational expenses like heat, or whatever. Is it going to cost more to have that, and I don’t think we want to incur other expenses.”

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald responded that in the case of evening meetings, the municipality would have to pay overtime, but those employees could take time-off at a later date, which would not be a burden on the payroll. He also did not see any additional expenses arising from meetings at night.

District 6 councillor Catherine Gillis and district 5 councillor Lynn Chisholm both said 3 p.m. works for them.

District 4 councillor John MacLennan said his major concern was with council meeting via Zoom, rather than in-person. Because he is unable to connect at home, he was forced to drive to Port Hood to attend the meeting.

MacIsaac and Chisholm also asked whether council could make last minute arrangements to meet via Zoom in the case of bad weather, or when a pressing issue arises.

Although he earlier said he was flexible, district 1 Alfred Poirier was emphatic that he refuses to sit at a meeting past 5 p.m. He said he is willing to meet any time via Zoom.

“At 5 o’clock, I’m going back to Chéticamp, whether you like it or not,” he told council. “I’m not going to get here at 9,10 or 11 o’clock at night at 70 years old and you people just drive 10, 15 or minutes or so.”

After Cranton replied that Zoom should only be used when necessary, Poirier asked why the warden wants to limit the use of the virtual platform when Cranton himself attended meetings via telephone when he was in the hospital last year?

“Why are you being so strict?” he asked. “You should have a little bit of respect for the person who drives here the longest.”

If he needs to “pack the courthouse” with supporters to get his point across, the district 1 councillor said he is willing to do so.

“You had your way for so long, but things are going to change because I have a lot of people behind me and we are going to change that, and it’s going to be done fairly,” he said.

Cranton responded that Zoom is only available because the Department of Municipal Affairs granted municipal councils special permission due to the pandemic, and he has no problem with the use of the virtual platform, especially for last minute developments. However, he prefers the municipal building as the site for in-person meetings.

“I’m someone that drives an equal distance to yourself to get to the meetings, which I don’t mind doing,” he said to Poirier.

The warden refuted Poirier’s claims that he’s exerting too much control over the use of Zoom.

“As far as my health issues last year, I think that was a personal thing and I’d like to put that behind me, I apologize for having to phone-in a few times, but I was in a hospital bed,” the warden said. “I think I put in an extra effort to make sure I was attending the meetings, so I take a little bit of exception to that.”

The warden proposed, and council approved, a motion to begin the regular monthly meetings for February, March and April at 3 p.m., and review the time at the end of the trial period.

During December’s committee-of-the-whole, Inverness Municipal Council decided they would meet virtually this month.

“Cases were ramping up a little bit around Christmas time,” Cranton said. “Because of COVID, like I just said to council, we want to lead on the side of safety, so we decided to have this meeting via Zoom. When COVID hit back in March, we had over three months we did all our meetings by Zoom. I think all councillors would rather meet in-person but this works when there’s issues of concern.”

The warden added they will review the issue at next month’s meeting, then decided on a monthly basis after that whether to continue meeting online.