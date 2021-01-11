Port Hawkesbury to keep meeting virtually

PORT HAWKESBURY: Town council will keep meeting virtually, at least for the time being.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Jan. 5, town council decided they will continue meeting via GoToPublicMeeting.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said it was agreed last fall that council would revisit whether it wanted to return to in-person council meetings.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Terry Doyle told council he polled neighbouring municipalities .

After meeting in-person in October and November, Doyle said Inverness Municipal Council decided to hold their Jan. 7 regular monthly council meeting via Zoom.

Along with Victoria Municipal Council, Doyle said Richmond Municipal Council continues to meet in-person.

He said the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia recently conducted a survey which found that “most” municipalities are meeting virtually.

“There are some municipalities that were meeting in-person that were considering, in the month of December, moving back into the virtual format,” Doyle noted. “There’s a number of other municipalities that, just like us, had never gone to the in-person format and are continuing with that mode of meeting.”

Town councillor Jason Aucoin said town council should return to in-person meetings, and if COVID-19 numbers increase, then return to the virtual setting.

“I think that in the area, we’ve been very lucky; the numbers have been really low,” he told council. “If you look over the last few days, our cases have been dropping… there’s been a lot of recoveries.”

Town councillor Mark MacIver said cases have remained low in the province because the public has been cautious, and as leaders of the community, public meetings might be sending the wrong message.

“I don’t know if I like the idea of having an open public meeting and having people come, right now,” he told council. “I think maybe in another month’s time, after our committee-of-the-whole, it may be a different situation.”

Town councillor Hughie MacDougall said the virtual format is the best way to reach as many people as possible.

“I think we’re on the right track right now the way we’re going,” he told council. “I see there’s 20 people here this evening. It’s not fair for just the council to have it without inviting the public.”

Deputy Warden Blaine MacQuarrie said he would like to see tangible decreases in cases before going to an in-person format.

“I think that the rationale for using the virtual meetings is as legitimate today as it was in December, and November and October,” he stated.

Pointing to a suggestion from MacIver, the mayor had council agree to revisit the issue during the regular monthly meeting in February.