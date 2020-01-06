Inverness meets behind closed doors to discuss allegations against CAO

PORT HOOD: An in-camera session lasting almost two hours topped off Inverness Municipal Council’s meeting last Thursday where recent allegations leveled against staff were discussed.

In-camera sessions are closed to the public, so none of the council members were able to give details of what was said behind those closed doors. However, Inverness Warden Better Ann MacQuarrie spoke with The Reporter on Friday, and she said the matter is now a dead issue.

“There’s no investigation underway or planned,” she said. “This matter is now closed.”

The matter related to a letter council received on December 9 signed by councillor John MacLennan. The four-page correspondence critiqued Chief Administrative Office (CAO) Keith MacDonald in four specific areas: hiring practices, the awarding of municipal contracts, mismanagement, and breaching public trust.

Some confusion followed regarding whether or not MacLennan had written the letter or if it came from a constituent he was representing. In a press release issued December 19, MacLennan confirmed he was the writer. He had received some help with preparing the document, but “the letter was written by me with information provided to me by several residents of Inverness County.”

He said he confirms his full and ongoing support for the people who came forward with the information found in the letter.

In conversation with The Reporter last Friday, MacLennan noted he was unable to say anything due to the rules of in-camera.

“But I think we’ll have another crack at it in a week or two,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

MacQuarrie also said she was unable to talk about exactly what was said in-camera. However, she said she sees very little left for council to discuss about the issue.

“So far as we’re concerned, this is over,” she said. “The staff members are focused on the best interests of the municipality, and any decisions that are made are based on factual information, careful consideration, and assessment. The letter had no merit.”

Outside of that in camera meeting, MacQuarrie said she spoke with representatives from the Department of Municipal Affairs and who said “we did everything right.”

“Each municipality has a municipal advisor, and our municipal advisor was in contact with us and – along with his superior – was given details about what took place when we first received the letter and how we dealt with it,” she said. “They said everything was done the way it should be done.”

She said the people of Inverness County are likely concerned about the accusations being made, but she said the issues are simply unfounded. She said she and the councillors are more than willing to talk to people with concerns.