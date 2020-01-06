RCMP determine First Nation boat sinking was deliberate

ST. PETER’S: The RCMP said recent damage to a boat involved in the First Nation fishery was not related to previous incidents.

On December 26, Richmond County RCMP received a report that a fishing boat was sunk at the St. Peter’s Canal.

The RCMP did not remove the boat from the water, but once it was later lifted from the water, Cpl. Lisa Croteau explained it was moved to a secured building where the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section conducted an examination.

“The boat appeared to have holes in the hull,” Cpl. Croteau told The Reporter. “The holes are believed to have been caused by a drill.”

Despite posts on social media like Facebook claiming the incident was sabotage committed by those opposed to the traditional First Nations fishery, Cpl. Croteau said the RCMP does not believe this was “linked to any previous incident.”

“The RCMP takes great pride in building relationships with community members as part of its commitment to community-based policing,” Cpl. Croteau said. “The RCMP works with communities and partners to identify and address any issues of concern, keeping in mind our responsibility for public safety.”

Because the incident occurred sometime between the evening of December 25 and the early morning of December 26, the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the St. Peter’s detachment at 902-535-2002 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), via secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips App.