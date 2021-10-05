Inverness MLA happy with funding increase for gravel roads

HALIFAX: A Strait area MLA says increased spending on gravel roads will benefit, not just Inverness, but the whole region.

Last week the provincial government announced that the Gravel Road Capital Program is increasing annually from $20 million to $40 million, while the Rural Impact Mitigation Program (RIM) is increasing from $11 million to $22 million.

“It’s a massive increase to the rural road budget,” Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster told The Reporter. “It means that when I make the call to transportation about a road, if that road is getting to the point where it’s really in poor condition, now the department actually has some money to go and properly fix it.”

MacMaster, who is also Minister of Finance and the Treasury Board, said the funding injection shows the new government is serious about improving roads in rural Nova Scotia.

“That’s a full reconstruction of a road,” he said. “A lot of gravel roads have really been neglected for many years, to the point where there’s really no gravel left on them. They’re covered in trees along the edges of the road, the ditching might be compromised as a result.”

For the 12 years he’s been an MLA, MacMaster said the condition of local roads has been among the top concerns for residents, and he has been urging successive governments to spend more money on them. He said this is new money, no funds are being diverted from one area to another, and the money will be spent in the current fiscal year.

“The Gravel Road Reconstruction Program would go in, they cut all the brush off along the sides of the road, you re-ditch where necessary, and you completely rebuild the road bed,” MacMaster said. “And it could be up to a foot of aggregate going on the road, and putting a nice crown on the road. When it’s done, you basically have a brand new gravel road.”

The local MLA said many stretches of road in Inverness County can benefit from this decision.

“We’d certainly be one of the constituencies with the most (gravel) roads, no question. I was very pleased to be a part of that decision being made. It’s going to bring benefit to our area,” he said.

According to the province, another $32.5 million in funding for these programs will see improvements to more gravel roads sooner with the purchase of new equipment such as graders, backhoes and excavators.

Along with rebuilding gravel roads, other repairs include brush-cutting, pavement patching, ditching, shoulder gravelling, guardrail repairs and shoreline protection, the province said.

This new funding is in addition to the $31 million already budgeted this fiscal year for these two programs, the province said, noting this brings the total investment to more than $63.5 million.

“Gravel roads make up about 35 per cent of the provincial road network with many Nova Scotians travelling on these roads daily,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works.

According to the province, the cost to repair a gravel road is about $100,000-$125,000 per kilometre, and once a gravel road is properly repaired, it can service a community for up to 15 years.

Department staff evaluate and prioritize the gravel roads that need the most work, taking into consideration factors such as road condition and traffic volumes, the province added.