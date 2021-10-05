HALIFAX: Nova Scotians will be asked to provide proof of vaccination to access some services this week, and the provincial government is asking those who haven’t, to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

At press time, there were no active cases of COVID-19 in the Inverness Victoria Richmond Community Health Board, and one case in the Antigonish Guysborough Community Health Board.

On Sept. 28, Nova Scotia Health Public Health advised of potential exposures to COVID-19 at locations in the Eastern Zone.

Public health said there were multiple advisories for Mother Webb’s Steakhouse (at 4788 Highway 104 in Antigonish County) on Sept. 10 between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Sept. 11 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m., and Sept. 11 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Anyone exposed to the virus on those dates may have developed symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 25, public health noted.

There were two advisories for Justamere Café & Bakery (at 137 Church Street in Antigonish) on Sept. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and Sept. 12 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

It is anticipated by public health that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on those dates may have developed symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 26.

Public health said those present at these locations for 15 minutes are required to follow the instructions for a COVID-19 precaution notification based on vaccination status.

The provincial government said Phase 5 of Nova Scotia’s reopening plan started Oct. 4, but while most restrictions will be lifted, some will be maintained, and border restrictions will be added for people coming from Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the province: masks will continue to be mandatory in indoor public places; physical distancing and gathering limits for events hosted by a recognized business or organization will be lifted; the informal gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors will remain in place; and proof of full vaccination will be required for non-essential events and activities.

“The Delta variant has impacted our epidemiology. The fourth wave is taking its toll across the country and it’s now in Nova Scotia,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We can lift some restrictions with the added protection of the proof of full vaccine protocol and our high vaccination rates, but masking and limits for informal gatherings need to stay in place.”

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 4, the province said proof of full vaccination will be required for people who are 12 and older to participate in discretionary, non-essential events and activities that gather people together, such as going to restaurants, movies, sports events, theatre performances, social events and the gym.

Children who turned 12 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4 this year will have until Dec. 31 to attend events and activities while they get vaccinated, while children who turn 12 after Oct. 4 will have three months from their birthday, the province explained.

Youth who are 13 to 18 years old and have proof that they received one dose of vaccine can participate in sport, recreation, arts and culture programming and have until Oct. 26 to get their second dose, the province said.

Some changes have been made in the list of places where proof of full vaccination will be required, the province said, for example, proof of vaccination will not be required for general library access but will be required to participate in library programs that bring groups of people together. It will apply to dining in at fast-food establishments, but not to takeout, delivery, drive-thru or food courts, they noted.

Proof of vaccination will not be required under the province-wide protocol for employees of businesses and organizations that offer these events and activities, but it will be required for their volunteers, the province said. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to set their own vaccination policies, they said, noting any policies should take legal and ethical implications into consideration, and those who are not fully vaccinated need to be able to access essential services.

The province announced on Sept. 29 that Nova Scotians working in health care and education must be vaccinated under a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“Despite having a highly vaccinated population, the pandemic is still having deadly consequences in the fourth wave,” Houston said. “Too many Nova Scotians have chosen not to get vaccinated, and some of them work with Nova Scotians most at risk from COVID-19. It is time to get tough.”

The new vaccine mandate applies to: the Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre; workers in long-term care facilities (licensed and unlicensed) and home-care agencies (publicly and privately funded); public school teachers, pre-primary and other school-based staff, regional and board office staff, and those providing services in schools, including cafeteria and school bus services; Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia; workers in residential facilities and day programs funded by the Department of Community Services Disability Support Program and adult day programs funded by Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care; workers in Department of Community Services facilities and those providing placements for children and youth in the care of the Minister of Community Services (excluding foster family placements); paramedics, LifeFlight nurses and some other staff at EHS; and physicians and other service providers to those organizations (like hairdressers and contractors).

On Oct. 4 it was announced this will also include: correctional officers, youth workers, staff volunteers, visitors, contractors and service providers who work in, or provide service to adult or youth correctional facilities; and early childhood educators and staff in regulated child care, as well as any volunteers, practicum students, or other professionals entering these settings.

“Our vaccination rate is not increasing as fast as we need, and we are seeing the impact of the fourth wave on those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “There are thousands of appointments available for vaccination right now. Don’t wait – book today.”

According to the province, employees must show proof of vaccination, and if not fully vaccinated (zero or one dose), they must participate in a mandatory education program. They have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated.

If an employee is not fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, the province said they will be placed on unpaid administrative leave, and government will not provide employers with any additional funding to cover administrative leaves of absence related to vaccine status.

Full vaccination will be a hiring condition for new staff, the province said.

The vaccine mandate allows for a medical exception for staff who are unable to be vaccinated, the province said, noting the medical reasons required for an exception are very specific and limited, and an exception letter can only be issued by a nurse practitioner or physician.

All workplaces are encouraged to develop their own vaccine policies, the province added.