Inverness resident dies in two-vehicle collision

SOUTH HAVEN: A 65-year-old from Inverness was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Victoria County this morning.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., Baddeck RCMP was called to the scene on Highway 105 near South Haven.

The RCMP, local volunteer fire departments and EHS attended and found a pick-up truck and a car with extensive front-end damage to both vehicles.

EHS transported the two male occupants of the pick-up to hospital with undetermined injuries.

A collision re-constructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Highway 105 was closed in both directions and is expected to re-open later this afternoon.

“There was heavy rain and high winds with a lot of water on the roadway at the time of the collision,” an RCMP press release added.