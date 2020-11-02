PORT HAWKESBURY: After a blow-out win in their first home game of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) season, the Strait Pirates were then humbled on Sunday afternoon.
On October 30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Pirates won 9-4 over the Eskasoni Junior Eagles with Avery Warner and Josh Foster netting three points each, while Gregor Yoell, Matthew Ellis, Jason Johnson, Cole Renard, and Cameron Gillis each recorded two points.
On November 1 at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial Arena in Eskasoni, the shoe was on the other foot as the home side skated to a 7-4 win over the Pirates. Eskasoni fired 55 shots at the Pirate net, while Yoell, Gillis and Foster recorded two points apiece.
On Friday night, the Antigonish Bulldogs beat the Junior Minors 2-1 in a shoot-out. Keegan Gauthier scored the lone Bulldogs’ goal in regulation, assisted by Sam Legere and Ryan MacLellan.
Pirates and Bulldogs
home schedules
*all games start at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 6
Pictou County Scotians at Strait Pirates
Eskasoni Junior Eagles at Antigonish Bulldogs
Friday, November 13
Pictou County Scotians at Antigonish Bulldogs
Junior Miners at Strait Pirates
Friday, November 20 Cumberland County Blues at Strait Pirates
Friday, November 27
Cumberland County Blues at Antigonish Bulldogs
Junior Miners at Strait Pirates
Sunday, November 29 Strait Pirates at Antigonish Bulldogs
Friday, December 4 Pictou County Scotians at Antigonish Bulldogs
Tuesday, January 5 Junior Miners at Antigonish Bulldogs
Friday, January 8
Eskasoni Junior Eagles at Antigonish Bulldogs
Cumberland County Blues at Strait Pirates
Friday, January 15 Eskasoni Junior Eagles at Strait Pirates
Sunday, January 17 Cumberland County Blues at Antigonish Bulldogs
Friday, January 22 Antigonish Bulldogs at Strait Pirates
Sunday, January 24 Strait Pirates at Antigonish Bulldogs
Friday, January 29 Pictou County Scotians at Strait Pirates
Friday, February 19 Antigonish Bulldogs at Strait Pirates
Strait Pirates and Antigonish Bulldogs
2020-2021 road schedule
Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Eskasoni Junior Eagles
Sunday, November at 6 p.m. Strait Pirates at Pictou County Scotians
Saturday, November14 at 7:30 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Junior Minors
Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Cumberland County Blues (Home)
Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Junior Minors
Sunday, January 10 at 6 p.m. Strait Pirates at Pictou County Scotians
Friday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Cumberland County Blues
Saturday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Junior Miners
Sunday, January 31 at 6 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Pictou County Scotians
Friday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Cumberland County Blues
Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Cumberland County Blues
Saturday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Junior Miners
Sunday, February 14 at 4 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Eskasoni Junior Eagles
Sunday, February 21 at 7 p.m. Strait Pirates at Eskasoni Junior Eagle’s