PORT HAWKESBURY: After a blow-out win in their first home game of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) season, the Strait Pirates were then humbled on Sunday afternoon.

On October 30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Pirates won 9-4 over the Eskasoni Junior Eagles with Avery Warner and Josh Foster netting three points each, while Gregor Yoell, Matthew Ellis, Jason Johnson, Cole Renard, and Cameron Gillis each recorded two points.

On November 1 at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial Arena in Eskasoni, the shoe was on the other foot as the home side skated to a 7-4 win over the Pirates. Eskasoni fired 55 shots at the Pirate net, while Yoell, Gillis and Foster recorded two points apiece.

On Friday night, the Antigonish Bulldogs beat the Junior Minors 2-1 in a shoot-out. Keegan Gauthier scored the lone Bulldogs’ goal in regulation, assisted by Sam Legere and Ryan MacLellan.

Pirates and Bulldogs

home schedules

*all games start at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 6

Pictou County Scotians at Strait Pirates

Eskasoni Junior Eagles at Antigonish Bulldogs

Friday, November 13

Pictou County Scotians at Antigonish Bulldogs

Junior Miners at Strait Pirates

Friday, November 20 Cumberland County Blues at Strait Pirates

Friday, November 27

Cumberland County Blues at Antigonish Bulldogs

Junior Miners at Strait Pirates

Sunday, November 29 Strait Pirates at Antigonish Bulldogs

Friday, December 4 Pictou County Scotians at Antigonish Bulldogs

Tuesday, January 5 Junior Miners at Antigonish Bulldogs

Friday, January 8

Eskasoni Junior Eagles at Antigonish Bulldogs

Cumberland County Blues at Strait Pirates

Friday, January 15 Eskasoni Junior Eagles at Strait Pirates

Sunday, January 17 Cumberland County Blues at Antigonish Bulldogs

Friday, January 22 Antigonish Bulldogs at Strait Pirates

Sunday, January 24 Strait Pirates at Antigonish Bulldogs

Friday, January 29 Pictou County Scotians at Strait Pirates

Friday, February 19 Antigonish Bulldogs at Strait Pirates

Photos by Jake Boudrot

The Strait Pirates scored early and often in their home opener, eventually skating to a 9-4 win over the Eskasoni Junior Eagles on October 30 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Strait Pirates and Antigonish Bulldogs

2020-2021 road schedule

Sunday, November 8 at 2 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Eskasoni Junior Eagles

Sunday, November at 6 p.m. Strait Pirates at Pictou County Scotians

Saturday, November14 at 7:30 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Junior Minors

Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Cumberland County Blues (Home)

Saturday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Junior Minors

Sunday, January 10 at 6 p.m. Strait Pirates at Pictou County Scotians

Friday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Cumberland County Blues

Saturday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Junior Miners

Sunday, January 31 at 6 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Pictou County Scotians

Friday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Cumberland County Blues

Friday, February 12 at 7 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Cumberland County Blues

Saturday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m. Strait Pirates at Junior Miners

Sunday, February 14 at 4 p.m. Antigonish Bulldogs at Eskasoni Junior Eagles

Sunday, February 21 at 7 p.m. Strait Pirates at Eskasoni Junior Eagle’s