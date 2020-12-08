Inverness will continue in-person meetings

PORT HOOD: Council has decided to keep meeting at the former courthouse, unless public health regulations change.

Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Keith MacDonald told council the number of daily new cases provincially is causing concern in the community. Since the idea was discussed by the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia, and Port Hawkesbury Town Council also continues to meet virtually, he asked whether councillors want to keep meeting as they are currently.

Inverness Warden Laurie Cranton told the regular monthly municipal council meeting on December 3 in Port Hood that he is open to reverting back to virtual sessions, if that is the will of council.

District 6 councillor Catherine Gillis and district 5 councillor Lynn Chisholm agreed that the current practice of in-person meetings – where everyone is distanced and wearing masks when moving around – is working.

But like deputy warden Bonny MacIsaac, councillors agreed that if new cases start to rise daily and the rules change, then council can return to virtual meetings.

“If cases continue to climb it could be our responsibility to lead by example,” MacIsaac said. “We should never assume there is no COVID anywhere.”

The warden agreed that the municipality should keep an eye on the situation, and if council decides to return to virtual meetings, municipal staff is ready.

“If anything changes, we’re ready to move back to our former way to doing things we started last March,” Cranton noted. “We have everything in place to do that, and it’ll be easier this time. We’ve already been there and set up that practice.”

Cranton said anyone entering the municipal building is screened and has their temperature taken, and he believes current protocols are working well, so far.

The issue of in-person meetings also reared its head when Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald recalled the difficulty in finding a facility to hold a public meeting on November 17 in Chéticamp.

Because the municipality should have a better idea of the direction of this second wave in the new year, MacDonald recommended they schedule the meeting for January in a facility that meets all requirements.

Council directed MacDonald to consult with Eastern District Planning Commission director John Bain to find a suitable venue that adheres to public health restrictions.