PORT HAWKESBURY: A 19-year-old arrested after an investigation into sex crimes involving young people has entered not-guilty pleas.

A resident of Sugar Camp, Hunter James Smith, faces 15 counts in total; three charges each of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, and sexual assault.

Smith also faces two additional charges each of luring a child, indecent acts/exposure and obtaining sexual service for consideration from a person under 18-years-old.

The RCMP confirmed they identified two victims through the course of their investigation.

On November 30, in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, Smith, who was released under terms on October 6, had his election-and-plea hearing.

The teenager entered not-guilty pleas on all 15 charges. His trial is scheduled for two-days and is set to begin on June 14.