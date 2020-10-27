Investigation into remains uncovers human tooth

DARTMOUTH: An RCMP investigation into bones found last spring in Arichat determined that a human tooth was part of the remains.

“The bones located were determined to be non-human,” RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Lisa Croteau told The Reporter. “A tooth that was recovered was found to be a human tooth but the analysis was unsuccessful in providing any details for identification purposes.”

Because there are no leads, Cpl. Croteau said the case remains closed but can be re-opened “if any new information is obtained.”

At around 10 a.m. on April 18, Richmond RCMP responded to a call that a passerby found skeletal remains on the water’s edge at LeNoir Landing in Arichat.

After some time, the officers were joined by the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Unit which examined the remains to determine if they were human or animal. The remains were then sent to a laboratory for further analysis.

As for why it took six months to get the results, Cpl. Croteau added that is not uncommon.

“The lab often takes several months for results to come back.”