Strait Pirates start the season

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Pirates of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League (NSJHL) are back.

The Pirates will open the new season this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre against the Eskasoni Junior Eagles.

Along with head coach Taylor Lambke, and assistant coach Kenny Wood, assistant coach Tim MacMillan is very optimistic about the Pirate’s chances this year.

“We’re very local, probably as local as I’ve seen us – and I’ve been around this team a long time, over the years, probably 20 years, and even more so when I played – it’s very local, it’s very young,” he noted.

After first hitting the ice in early October, the Pirates held a few work-outs, selected the core of the team last week, and as of this week, still have a few positions to set.

“I can’t say it’s a finished product now, we’ve got a few decisions to make this week and we’re still a couple of spots short, in my opinion, that we’re looking to firm up,” MacMillan noted. “But the core of the team is there.”

When the first wave of the novel coronavirus hit Nova Scotia last March, the NSJHL was forced to abandon the remainder of the 2019-2020 schedule. After a seven-month wait, the provincial government, Hockey Canada and Hockey Nova Scotia gave their approval for the 2020-2021 season to start this Friday.

Under the plan, all play will be divisional, meaning each team will play a 20-game schedule facing each of their divisional opponents in two home and two away games.

Also on Friday night, the Antigonish Bulldogs will be at home against the Junior Minors. Although all teams have copies of a tentative schedule, the remainder of the NSJHL schedule has not been published at press time.

The Pirates did play two exhibition games against the Cameron Junior Miners last weekend, the first on Friday night, which the Miners won in a shoot-out after the game finished 7-7 at the end overtime. Then on Sunday, the Miners got past the Pirates 4-1.

“Really entertaining game that we lost in a shoot-out,” MacMillan said of the Friday night tilt. “We played through overtime, had lots of chances.”

Fans attending Friday night’s game in Port Hawkesbury are asked to follow some new rules this year; use the main Civic Centre entrance and identify yourself at the admission table; every person under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult to be admitted; no food or drinks are permitted; fans are permitted in the building 30 minutes before game time; and masks are required.

While they have been approved to host 200 people, as of press time, the Pirates are trying to get the greenlight from Nova Scotia Public Events for 400 on Friday night.

“We’re going to do our due diligence, work with the Civic Centre, to come up with a plan that keeps people safe, but also puts more people in the building,” MacMillan stated. “We have a beautiful facility. If we do it correctly, we should be able to get 400 in easy.”

MacMillan said the Strait Pirate executive will also be focusing on sponsorships and memberships this week as it prepares for its annual general meeting tonight (October 28) at 7 p.m. in the Civic Centre.

“We’re trying to get more people in the building, that’s our plan,” MacMillan added. “We were capped out at 200 Friday night and we sold out, which was no surprise; people are looking for something to do.

“That will certainly make things easier. We don’t want to be turning people away.”