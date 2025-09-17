BADDECK: Victoria County is taking a major step toward tackling food insecurity with the launch of the new Island Food Network, part of a provincial initiative announced last week.

Minister of Opportunities and Social Development Scott Armstrong unveiled the creation of three new collaborative food networks during a community event in Truro on Sept. 10. Among them is the Island Food Network in Victoria County, which received a $200,000 one-time grant from the province to support operations, programming, and start-up costs.

“Everyone deserves to have access to healthy, affordable food – no matter where they live,” Minister Armstrong said. “With these new collaborative food networks, more Nova Scotians will benefit from community-led programs like gardens, meal baskets and food-sharing opportunities. Government is proud to support this work, but the real impact comes from the people on the ground – the volunteers, partners and communities who come together to help improve food insecurity in their communities.”

Collaborative food networks bring together local organizations, partners, and suppliers to create programs tailored to the unique needs of their communities. For Victoria County, which faces both geographic and economic challenges due to its rural location, the network is expected to play a key role in increasing access to healthy food options.

Local organizers say the Island Food Network will serve as a hub, helping coordinate initiatives such as community gardens, school food programs, and direct connections between producers and families in need.

“Victoria County has a proud tradition of farming, fishing, and community spirit, but many households still face barriers to accessing reliable and affordable food,” a local spokesperson said. “The Island Food Network is about bringing people together to make sure healthy food is within reach for everyone.”

The new network is one of ten collaborative food networks now operating across Nova Scotia. Others are based in communities such as Eskasoni, Glace Bay, Preston, Cumberland County, Spryfield, and Yarmouth.

The province’s $2 million investment builds on the long-standing work of networks like the Colchester Food Network, which has been operating for 40 years. Farrah Allen-McKay, its interim executive director, said the model has proven effective.

“Bringing people together across sectors is essential to addressing food insecurity and creating long-term, meaningful change,” Allen-McKay said.

The Island Food Network is expected to host community consultations this fall to identify local priorities and shape its first slate of programs.

Residents interested in learning more or getting involved can follow updates through the network’s social media channels and upcoming community meetings.