INVERNESS: Bridget MacQuarrie and committee led this year’s Harness The Hope campaign at the Inverness Raceway, raising funds directly for the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital (ICMH) Oncology Patient Fund.

The initiative supports ICMH patients undergoing cancer treatment with travel assistance, medications, and other essential needs.

“This year, we’re grateful to Bridget and the committee for continuing Harness The Hope,” Brenda Rankin MacDonald, with the ICMH Charitable Foundation said. “The Inverness Harness The Hope fundraiser raised $12,329.10 to help our ICMH cancer patients undergoing treatments.”

This is the third year for the campaign. This year’s campaign featured a flea market, merchandise bingo, online auction, raffles, and sponsorships for the Harness The Hope race night.

“I want to thank the Inverness Raceway and every business and family who donated to this year’s Harness The Hope,” MacQuarrie said. “Your support is greatly appreciated. This is all for a great cause that benefits our Inverness County residents. It is a pleasure to help our cancer patients.”

Monies raised are managed by the ICMH Charitable Foundation, with Melissa Beaton of the ICMH cancer clinic overseeing fund disbursement. Beaton explained that travel is the most common expense, as some patients must travel to Halifax or Sydney for radiation therapy.

In addition, the fund also supports medications, uninsured items related to treatment like wigs and compression sleeves which are used to support lymphedema after breast surgeries. Beaton noted that many patients are unable to work following a cancer diagnosis, so even small gifts can make a meaningful difference.

“We’re very blessed to have such strong community support,” Beaton said. “It’s heartwarming to see people come together to assist those facing a difficult time.”

ICMH Site Lead Heather Gillis noted the important role community support plays in the fund and its impact on patients.

“It is a blessing to our community members that this program is accessible to all cancer patients,” she said. “It is a powerful example of the benefits of living in a small community – community support.”