Island Food Network shares local food knowledge through ‘Up!Skilling@home’ virtual workshops

CAPE BRETON: The Island Food Network will be hosting “Up!Skilling@home,” a series of virtual workshops by farmers, gardeners, chefs, and foodies.

The virtual workshops are a spin-off of the traditional Up!Skilling Food Festival, which promotes community-building through sharing local food knowledge, and has been held annually since Spring 2015. This year’s on-line event will feature live-streamed workshops with topics ranging from how to save seeds and store them, to making homemade perogies.

“We usually gather together in a physical space but can’t this year. Instead, we’ve decided to host a small on-line series to allow people to upskill from their homes,” says Claire Turpin, manager of Better Bite Community Kitchen.

“I think following along with the workshops with your family at home… is a great way to spend the day. It gives people something different to do while they are in their homes,” says Turpin.

The live-streams will be hosted on the Island Food Network’s Facebook page.

“Up!Skilling@home” is a partnership with New Dawn Enterprises, Better Bite Community Kitchen, and the Pan Cape Breton Food Hub.

For more details, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/CBislandfood.