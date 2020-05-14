MULGRAVE: Eastern counties regional library (ECRL) has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by building an impressive collection of digital library services.

These services are available 24/7, enabling the library to continue to serve the community in this new normal. The latest addition is free access to Consumer Reports on-line. Consumer Reports is the world’s largest non-profit product testing organization and has been helping subscribers find better, safer products for more than 80 years. Find the entire line-up of exciting digital content, including Consumer Reports access, at: ecrl.library.ns.ca/digital-content.

The Consumer Reports database features ratings, reviews, recommendations and buying advice for thousands of consumer products and services. Consumer Reports accepts no outside advertising and no free test samples, and employs shoppers and experts to buy and test the products reviewed. ECRL users can compare price, performance, and reliability all in one place with expert reviews. They will also have access to Consumer Reports News, featuring investigative journalism on timely topics.

There is even a dedicated Consumer Reports coronavirus page, with tips for everything from what to do if an appliance breaks during the pandemic, to protecting privacy if spending more time on-line, and keeping cars running well even when they aren’t driven as much.

“During this challenging time, it is essential to spend your money wisely. Consumer Reports has information that can help you make the best possible purchases. The key to smart shopping is a free library card,” said CEO, Laura Emery. “The great thing about our new digital library services is that they’re always available when you need them.”

Anyone who does not yet have a free library card is encouraged to register on-line by visiting: ecrl.library.ns.ca/registration. New library users will be provided with an account number and PIN by e-mail, which they can use to enjoy everything the library offers on-line. ECRL will waive any past fines or bills to make these high quality digital collections and learning opportunities available to everyone during this difficult time.

If users need assistance with digital services they can call ECRL’s toll-free phone number at 1-855-787-7323 (call Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) or e-mail: membership@ecrl.ca.