PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders recorded a pair of 5-2 wins on the road last weekend against the South Shore Mustangs.

On Saturday, the Islanders won on the strength of a Sam Beaton hat trick. Rory Wood and Bryce Thomson scored once in the winning effort.

The next afternoon, James Beaton scored four times, and Keir Jordan added the other goal.

As a result, the Islanders are now in a tie for second place in the Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League with a 5-2-1 record.

Next weekend, Cape Breton West has three games at the Pictou County Wellness Centre, the first against the Kohltech Valley Wildcats, then Weeks Majors, and finally Steele Subaru.