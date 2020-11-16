Miners down Pirates, lose in OT to Bulldogs

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Antigonish AA Munro Junior Bulldogs sit atop the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Sid Rowe Division after two more wins last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Tire Strait Pirates are in third place in the division after losing 10-2 on Friday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre to the second-place Junior Miners.

Lewis Taylor and Gregor Yoell were the only Pirates to dent the mesh in the third period after the Miners took a commanding 8-0 lead.

The Bulldogs shut-out the Pictou County Scotians 6-0 on November 13 at the Antigonish Arena.

Keegan Gauthier scored twice, while Sam Mattie, Jack Nielsen, Fearghus MacDonald, and Cory MacLellan had one goal apiece. Cody MacEachern made 37 saves to earn the shut-out.

The next day, the Bulldogs beat the Miners 5-4 in overtime, as Gauthier was the hero once again, scoring his second goal of the game at 3:54 of the extra frame.

After the Miners stormed out to a 3-0 lead, Antigonish roared back with four straight goals, before the Miners tied the game at 4-4 in the third period.

Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Craig Landry, MacDonald and MacLellan.

This Friday, the Pirates will host the Cumberland County Blues at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m.