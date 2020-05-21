Isle Madame author wins gold at Atlantic Journalism Awards

Investigative report which appeared in The Reporter also takes first place at 2020 journalism awards

D’ESCOUSSE: Due to COVID-19, the 2019 Atlantic Journalism Awards gala evening in Halifax, Nova Scotia was cancelled this year, but the award winners were still announced on-line on May 8.

Among the Gold Medal winners was Isle Madame writer, Marjorie Simmins, who won in the “Arts and Entertainment: Any Medium” category.

Simmins’ article, “Rockin’ the Blues,” written for Saltscapes Magazine, profiled beloved Maritime rocker and songwriter Matt Minglewood, and his wife, Babs Batherson. As a couple, they had never before given a journalist an interview.

In the “Best Student Journalism” category, University of King’s College School of Journalism took gold for its investigative report “Foreclosed” which appeared in The Reporter, as well as other publications under Advocate Media.

A journalist and an author, Simmins has won gold at the National Magazine Awards, and two golds at the Atlantic Journalism Awards (2013 and 2020).

Simmins’ third book, Memoir: Conversations and Craft, was released in March 2020. It includes seven interviews with top Canadian writers, including Linden MacIntyre and Donna Morrissey, and is available from Nimbus Publishing and Chapter Indigo, and on-line, at: https://tinyurl.com/tmmv7ql.

Simmins is currently under contract with Nimbus Publishing for a biography on Canadian harness racing legend, Somebeachsomewhere, which comes out in the spring of 2021.

For more information, visit: www.marjoriesimmins.ca or to go: http://ajas.mediaroom.com/2020-05-08-AJAs-announces-2019-Winners.