Another 120 food hampers delivered to families

PORT HOOD: Families across Inverness County have received another 120 food hampers through the efforts of the Municipality of the County of Inverness, working in partnership with the Strait regional centre for education’s (SRCE) SchoolsPlus team and Strait Area Transit.

Together, the project partners have provided families with a total of 380 hampers since March.

While food delivery is not a service normally provided by the municipality, staff heard from residents and partners that there was a need for support during the pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented time of crisis and many residents of the region do not have access to the same supports they normally would,” said Keith MacDonald, CAO of the municipality. “Working together with our partners, the municipality has been able to get people food they need while still respecting social distancing requirements.”

Following public health directives, SchoolsPlus staff delivered the hampers using a knock-and-drop delivery service to provide the food to families. The hampers included non-perishable breakfast food items like pancake mix, dry cereal, canned fruit, juice boxes, powdered milk, and granola bars.

“School breakfast programs are important to our students’ well-being,” said Chrissi Lynch, coordinator of student services, SRCE. “We’re pleased to partner with the municipality and pleased that we are helping to meet the nutritional needs of families while school buildings are closed.”

Funding for the program was provided by the United Way Compassion Fund, the Port Hood Co-op, the Inverness Co-op, the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, the Good Food Resource Grant through Community Food Centres Canada, and the Province of Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage. The Mabou Freshmart also provided support.