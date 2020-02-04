D’ESCOUSSE: The third annual Cape Breton Farmer to Farmer Retreat will be taking place here on Sunday, February 16.

A grassroots effort organized by a volunteer committee – with support from the Island Food Network, the Ecology Action Centre’s Our Food Project, the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture and the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture – the retreat gives Cape Breton farmers, established and aspiring, a chance to gather together during the less hectic winter season to connect and support each other.

Unlike a typical conference filled with panelists, speakers and outside experts, the emphasis of the retreat is to increase connections, promote collaboration, and learn from each other.

“This year’s retreat is being held in Richmond County at the Groundswell Pub in D’Escousse,” said retreat coordinator Kim Tilsley.

“We believe it is important to locate the retreat in a different part of the island each year to showcase the diverse landscapes, microclimates and products that make up agriculture in Cape Breton. And by changing the location each year – everyone has to travel at some point!”

Guest farmers, Shannon Jones and Bryan Dyck of BroadFork Farm in River Hebert, will get the day off to an inspiring start at 2 p.m. The rest of the day will be full of participant driven discussions and time to just be together. It will finish with a delicious meal using local farm products prepared by the folks at the Groundswell Pub.

Pre-registration is required. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased through Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/88721984845.