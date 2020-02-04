INVERNESS COUNTY: Local MLA Allan MacMaster is hopeful the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR) will modify its budging formula so that areas like Inverness County will receive more money for snow clearing.

Budgets for snow clearing at the provincial department have always been based on the type of road and the number of kilometres. In the future, factors like the number of storms and the amount of precipitation may form the basis for how much money an area gets to pay the cost of salting and plowing roads.

“I note that we get a lot of snow in this part of the province, as opposed to southern parts of the province,” MacMaster said. “One thing I’ve discovered recently is that transportation is reviewing their budget.

“For our region of the province, we have more severe weather conditions. Think of the Canso Causeway and the extra money spent on that kilometer of highway. It’s probably one of the most expensive kilometers of highway to maintain in the province, if not the most expensive.

“My hope is that come the end of the review, they’ll acknowledge that some parts of the province that should get a little bit more because of the conditions they face.”

In addition to the Canso Causeway, and places like Creignish, Cheticamp and the northern region Inverness County have more weather events, he said, and conditions are often harsher than other areas of the province.

“Seniors in our community struggle to get to medical appointments because of winter road conditions in our area,” said Cheticamp resident Paulette Larade. “Getting more equipment and man hours to go with it would help to resolve the dangerous road conditions that often exist.”

MacMaster said more funding for snow removal would come in very handy.

“Winter driving can be stressful,” he said. “Transportation workers in our region face more severe conditions than southern areas of our province. Nurses, first responders and others sometimes have to be out there whether they like it or not.”