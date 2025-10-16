I had an entirely different column planned for this week. However, after hearing recent comments accusing me of being “too far left” from some readers and “too far right” from others, I decided it was worth taking a brief detour.

If both sides believe I’m leaning the other way, perhaps that’s a sign I’m striking the right balance.

Political affiliation has always shaped public discourse, but lately, it seems the volume has been turned all the way up. We’ve moved beyond healthy debate and into an era of deep polarization – where people are quick to sort themselves into political camps, and where loyalty to a party often outweighs loyalty to community. That’s neither healthy nor productive.

Balance is the word that comes to mind.

Here’s the thing: if every issue is viewed through a strictly black-and-white lens – entirely left or entirely right – then yes, you’ll likely interpret my views in whatever way best fits your narrative. But I believe in nuance. I believe in the grey areas. And I don’t believe in blindly following any political party down every path it takes.

There are issues where I lean left, and others where I lean right. That’s not indecision – that’s discernment. My loyalty doesn’t lie with a party. It lies with my community.

At the local level, things operate differently. Municipal politics are typically more moderate – grounded in practical solutions rather than party ideology. And thank goodness for that. The real work of building and sustaining a community happens here, far from the theatrics of national politics.

Checks and balances matter. Open debate matters. What doesn’t help is the growing tendency to force every issue into a left-or-right binary, ignoring the complexity of both the topics at hand and the people involved.

I’m often struck by the irony when someone makes a passionate argument from what they believe is a “right-wing” perspective, only to advocate for policies traditionally associated with the left – improved healthcare access, affordable housing, or expanded social supports. It makes me wonder how many of us truly understand what these labels mean anymore, or whether we simply use them as convenient insults when we disagree with someone.

So, in the simplest terms:

Left-wing ideologies generally emphasize equality, social justice, and a stronger role for government in addressing inequality.

Right-wing ideologies often prioritize tradition, personal responsibility, limited government, and market-based solutions.

Neither side holds all the answers. That’s why balance – there’s that word again – is so essential.

At a community newspaper, our compass isn’t ideological – it’s democratic. We believe in transparency, accountability, and service to the community. That’s our mandate: not to toe a political line, but to hold power to account and keep the public informed. When we question those in leadership, it’s not about being “left” or “right.” It’s about fulfilling our responsibility.

And if you truly believe in democracy – as I do – then transparency and accountability are non-negotiable. Leaders should welcome questions. They’re not an attack; they’re an opportunity to explain, clarify, and build trust.

Our role is to inform, to inspire, and to present the facts so that you – the reader – can draw your own conclusions. Yes, this opinion page reflects my perspective, shaped by my experiences and values. You’re welcome to disagree. In fact, I encourage it.

But let’s keep our disagreements respectful. If you hold a different view and have factual information to support it, there’s space here for your voice as well. All we ask is simple: sign your name, be civil, and make your case.

We strive for balance. Our mission is rooted in community, and our commitment is to fostering a space where genuine conversation can take place – even when we don’t see eye to eye.

Because at the end of the day, democracy doesn’t depend on uniformity. It depends on discussion – not division.