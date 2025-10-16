Growing up today isn’t like it was five, 10, 15 years ago. Thanks to social media, life is both under a microscope and amplified far beyond our local communities.

There’s no question, this can affect young people – anyone with kids sees it, and our children and youth are living it, from harmful content and misinformation distorting how youth see themselves and each other to online bullying. Although there are serious challenges, social media can have its upsides too, like connection through shared interests and spaces for self-expression.

We want to assure families across Nova Scotia that our government is a partner in keeping children safe from social media harms, while maintaining independence and letting families decide how their kids use technology to socialize and access information.

While you handle the home front, we’ve acted in schools. We have a comprehensive cell-phone directive that restricts access to phones – and by extension, social media – throughout the school day. We have curriculum that teaches students age-appropriate lessons about things like healthy online relationships, privacy, disinformation and ethics. There are also special programs for students and families focused on navigating online life.

Youth and families also now have more safe spaces to access supports and services, build community and connect, like our new Anchor Youth Spaces. And if kids do need mental health support, like all Nova Scotians, they have options that are available at no cost through universal mental health and addictions care. When it comes to young people’s mental health, we are always working closely with the IWK, Nova Scotia Health and other community and private-sector partners to make sure these resources and care options are hitting the mark.

We are supporting young people, their parents and caregivers, while they make the best decisions for them.

This fall, the Nova Scotia Liberal caucus will table the Social Media Responsibility Act – legislation that would make Nova Scotia the first province to prohibit social media use for youth under 16.

What their bill proposes is not possible at the provincial level. It would require federal action. While we strongly support the federal government holding tech giants accountable and building stronger online safeguards, there is no provincial “off” switch to block young people from being online – and if there were, we would want to understand how parents and youth feel before making decisions that affect their lives.

We all want to protect our kids. While a social media ban may sound good in theory, we’re focused on real, practical steps that keep Nova Scotia’s young people supported and safe.

Jill Balser, Minister of Cyber Security and Digital Solutions,

Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health,

Brendan Maguire, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development



