Jason Aucoin named new Port Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor

PORT HAWKESBURY: A first term town councillor is the new deputy mayor of the town.

Jason Aucoin was voted into the position during the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Nov. 2.

In the late 1990s, Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said Port Hawkesbury decided to rotate the deputy mayor sport annually according to vote totals from the municipal election. The top vote-getter was named to the position in the first year, the second place finisher received the second year, and so on, he explained.

Aucoin thanked outgoing deputy mayor Blaine MacQuarrie for this service.

***

Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie wanted to know if there was progress made in contacting the Cape Breton Partnership about the Allan J. MacEachen Memorial Airport.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she and fellow airport committee co-chair Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette attended a Zoom meeting with CBP President and CEO Carla Arsenault, and they are setting a date to meet again.

Taking some of the information from that meeting with Arsenault, the mayor said CBP staff is facilitating a strategic planning session in January or February.

Chisholm-Beaton said the committee wants to put together a list of potential airport stakeholders who might be interested in joining, as well as other municipal councillors who want to get involved.

***

Town councillors want staff to continue with plans to wage a Biggest Loser Challenge as a way of promoting the Body + Soul Fitness Centre in the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin said two representatives of 101.5 The Hawk did initially express interest in taking on the town, but he recently confirmed that the Port Hawkesbury-based radio station does not “have enough staff to engage in a fitness challenge, and the timing wasn’t very good.”

Aucoin said the options before them include a challenge among council, between council and staff, or with a neighbouring municipality with a fitness centre.

The new deputy mayor said he contacted a consultant who can design the challenge – which could be eight to 10 weeks, with a different challenge each week. Aucoin said he can bring that information, including start and end dates, to a future council meeting.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver said he hopes this challenge doesn’t run into the holidays, and he suggested the town challenge another municipality or a business, perhaps some time in the new year.