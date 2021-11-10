Province requests meeting with NSGEU to discuss Island Employment

HALIFAX: The province said it wants to meet with the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) to discuss the closure of Island Employment.

The Department of Labour Skills and Immigration confirmed they sent NSGEU president Jason MacLean an email on Nov. 5, the same day it was confirmed there will be no forensic audit of Island Employment, requesting a meeting some time this week.

Nancy Hoddinott, Senior Executive Director with the Skills and Learning Branch of the Department of Labour Skills and Immigration, explained that the decision not to proceed with the forensic audit was made when the province ended the contract in September.

“At the point where we decided that we needed to end this funding agreement, we made that (decision) based on the information that we had in front of us; details were significant and we didn’t feel the need to move into a forensic audit at that time,” Hoddinott told The Reporter. “Because of our relationship with Island (Employment) being a contractual one, our ability to intervene was to end that funding agreement.”

On Oct. 28, the NSGEU called for a forensic audit into financial practices at the agency, and said it intends to file a formal complaint with the Labour Standards Tribunal, arguing the government’s decision to cease operations at Island Employment constitutes a reprisal under Nova Scotia’s whistleblower’s legislation.

On Oct. 1, 30 employees with Island Employment – 22 at the Sydney office, six employees in Port Hawkesbury, and one each in Inverness and Chéticamp – were told that the agency was closing and they were losing their jobs.

According to MacLean, staff at Island Employment raised concerns about the agency’s financial practices to the Ombudsman’s Office back in 2014 or 2105. The office then investigated these allegations under the Public Interest Disclosure of Wrong Act (PIDWA), also known as Nova Scotia’s “whistleblower” legislation, the union said, explaining that the PIDWA is designed to encourage public servants and others to expose perceived wrongdoing in the public service and to protect whistleblowers against potential reprisals.

According to the NSGEU, the ombudsman found in its final report last April that there was a “misuse or gross mismanagement of public funds or assets” under the PIDWA.

The NSGEU said the ombudsman’s office also found numerous administrative defects, including “conflicts of interest by employees, uncontrolled spending practices and lack of adherence to government procurement standards, indulgent spending activities related to food, promotional goods and gifts, and inconsistent and inappropriate practices related to travel claims.”

The investigation flagged weaknesses in how the then Department of Labour and Advanced Education (LAE) governed third-party agencies spending public money, the NSGEU asserts.

Hoddinott called the ombudsman’s report a significant investigation done over years.

“We’re confident in the investigation and the report,” she noted. “Based on the findings of that report around the gross mismanagement of funds, we knew that we had a responsibility to hold service providers to certain standards, particularly for the spending and use of taxpayer’s money.”

Not just one internal review, Hoddinott said there is ongoing monitoring of all Nova Scotia Works providers. She said many things (including the ombudsman’s report) were considered during the annual review last spring and summer.

“Those ongoing reviews are just checks and balances to ensure that the agreement holders are adhering to certain policies, and requirements, and standards,” she said.

Provincial spokesperson Monica MacLean told The Reporter the department is “moving quickly” to find a new service provider, and is working to treat employees fairly. She said services will continue at Island Employment until late this month.

As a privately-run board-led organization, MacLean said Island Employment decided to close all its offices, but the province is trying to find new service providers, and employees can apply for positions with the interim service provider, the Cape Breton YMCA.

None of the staff affected by the termination of the contract will be transferred to the new provider YMCA Cape Breton, the NSGEU confirmed. Instead, the union said they will need to apply for their jobs, which have now been advertised as non-union with lesser pay and benefits, as well as new criteria.

MacLean claimed that as the jobs are being posted, the qualifications are being changed, making them unattainable for some members. The NSGEU said many of these workers are concerned their reputations have been tainted as a result of the report and the agency’s closure, and they will be unable to find meaningful employment.

“(Cape Breton YMCA) will be doing it on an interim basis,” Hoddinott explained. “The permanent provider is yet to be determined and we will determine that through the Expressions of Interest. We hope to have a new permanent provider, or more than one provider, in place in January.”

The NSGEU said it will be working with members to initiate complaints with the Labour Standards Tribunal, as it is the union’s opinion that the government’s decision to cease Island Employment’s operation constitutes a reprisal under Section 31 of the Public Interest Disclosure of Wrongdoing Act. Instead of dealing directly with the issues outlined in the Nova Scotia Ombudsman Report, the NSGEU believes government punished everyone involved.

MacLean said Island Employment workers want to form a society to carry on with their work and continue to receive provincial funding. He suggested dissolving Island Employment’s board and allowing the workers to carry on as a co-operative.

“That’s not something we’re considering. Our employment services provision model is we have independent agreements with 16 different service providers. They have independent governance structure and we fund those organizations to provide employment services,” Hoddinott added. “We want to ensure that services continue to be provided to Cape Bretoners; these are important services. We wanted to ensure that these services would be provided through the interim and into the long-term, and we also wanted to ensure that we have a provider that will provide ongoing employment opportunities for those affected by this decision.”