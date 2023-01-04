Judge denies counterclaim from MacIntosh

PORT HAWKESBURY: A legal challenge from a former resident who was accused and convicted of sex crimes involving young people, to sue his accusers, was rejected.

According to documents from the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, on Nov. 30 in Port Hawkesbury, Justice Patrick J. Murray dismissed a motion from Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh.

Plantiffs Robert Michael Martin, Dale Robert Sutherland, Weldon MacIntosh-Reynolds, Alvin MacInnis, Barry Alexander Sutherland, and Jeffrey Allan Hadley originally filed a civil claim charging MacIntosh with sexual battery, and the court said MacIntosh made a motion to include, in his defence, a counterclaim for defamation which was heard on May 25, 2022.

The court documents noted that MacIntosh was charged and had two trials in July and December of 2010 after which he was found guilty on 14 counts of sexual abuse against nine complainants dating back to 1970s and 80s. While convicted on those charges, the court said he was acquitted on other charges.

The decisions were then appealed to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal where they were overturned, then the Crown appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada and that was dismissed, the documents noted.

In December 2019, Murray’s findings said Martin, Sutherland, MacIntosh-Reynolds, MacInnis, Sutherland, and Hadley then started a civil action against MacIntosh alleging sexual battery and intentional infliction of mental injury.

The court documents said MacIntosh filed a defence motion in February 2020, then in January, 2022 brought forward a motion to amend his defence to add the counterclaim.

The ruling said MacIntosh argues in his brief that “by the time the plaintiffs had filed their statement of claim, their public statements about Mr. MacIntosh were well beyond the applicable limitation period.”

In MacIntosh’s affidavit, which was filed on Feb. 16, 2022, the defendant stated he was “a self-represented litigant,” and was “unaware” of his right to file a counterclaim, the court documents show.

In his motion, the court documents state that MacIntosh sought the court’s permission to amend his defence citing statements and documents made during the investigation and statements made in the claim.

The court said MacIntosh submitted that there are two “buckets” of information that support his counterclaim; defamatory and unproven statements by the plaintiffs made during the investigation and trial, and comments and allegations made by the plaintiffs “outside” the legal process, including some statements made to politicians and the media.

With respect to civil claims filed by the plaintiffs, the documents state that MacIntosh submits he was exonerated of all charges in the criminal proceedings and appeals.

MacIntosh also submits that the plaintiffs brought this civil suit four years after they were permitted to do so in 2015, Murray noted.

According to the court documents, the plaintiffs responded that MacIntosh’s claims are well past the limitation period, and in any event, the plaintiffs’ claims did not expire given the Limitation of Actions Act that came into force in 2015.

The plaintiffs asserted that MacIntosh is acting in bad faith, alleging that he has been selective in his use of legal counsel, while otherwise maintaining he is a self-represented litigant, according to the documents. The court goes on to note that the plaintiffs say MacIntosh’s claims are baseless and they strongly disagree that their claims are “abusive” as he alleges.

According to Murray’s ruling, the plaintiffs submit that the Statement of Claim allegations are protected by the doctrine of absolute privilege, that the claims MacIntosh tried to advance against them defamation “are out of time,” and that MacIntosh stalling the litigation and filing of the counterclaim is a delay tactic.

The plaintiffs said they are rightfully entitled to make the claims they made in the Statement of Claim filed in 2019, as well as during the investigation and trial, noting that MacIntosh was “criminally convicted of abusing several young boys,” according to the decision.

In the ruling, the plaintiffs maintained that the amendments are being advanced in bad faith, for tactical purposes, pointing to several alleged indicators of “ulterior motivation.”

“Nevertheless, the argument that the plaintiffs are barred from advancing the same allegations in a civil proceeding has no legal foundation,” Murray said. “Even if the alleged statements were made or discovered after Sept. 1, 2015, the plaintiffs filed their statement of claim on Dec. 23, 2019, well after the applicable limitation period for his claim expired, according to the submission of the defendant. This was well before the counterclaim for defamation was raised by the defendant in his letter of July 15, 2021.”

Murray added that he agrees with the plaintiffs.

“Nonetheless, I am satisfied on a balance of probabilities that the limitation period for the defamation claim based on the statements to investigators, politicians and media has expired,” he added. “I would reject any suggestion that the alleged defamatory statements and any resulting claims were not discovered before the effective date.”