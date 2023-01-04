HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Power said it wasn’t consulted about new renewable electricity regulations which are being criticized by a provincial environmental group.

In a press release issued on Dec. 19, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said new regulations requiring more renewable electricity means that NSP will be using more “sustainably harvested” biomass over the next three years.

Under a new standard in Renewable Electricity Regulations under the Electricity Act, the province said NSP will be required to purchase 135,000 megawatt hours of readily available renewable energy in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

“This is very similar to the previous directive. We are in the process of reviewing it,” NSP spokesperson Jackie Foster wrote in an email. “While we were not consulted, given the province’s clean energy goals, we were aware government was looking at updating with the regulation.”

The province said biomass, like that produced at NSP’s facility in Point Tupper, is likely to be the only readily available option during that time.

“Biomass is renewable, readily available and burns cleaner than coal,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “Adding more sustainably harvested biomass for a few years is a small thing we can do in the short term to bring more renewables onto the grid while longer term solutions are built.”

The province said the regulations prohibit cutting whole trees to generate electricity, and only allow biomass in the form of low-quality residual wood and chips from “sustainable timber harvesting and primary processing.”

Suppliers will have increased costs for fuel or to restart operations, the province noting that the utility will be required to pay suppliers an additional $30 per megawatt hour beyond existing contracts. However, the utility has a limit of $4.05 million per year from 2023 to 2025, they noted.

According to the province, renewable electricity standards require a specific amount of electricity to be produced from renewable sources such as wind, solar, biomass, and hydro.

The current standard requires NSP to generate at least 40 per cent of electricity from renewables, the province said.

Due to delays with the Maritime Link, the province said the standard was adjusted to an average of 40 per cent from 2020 to 2022, and data will be reviewed early in 2023 to determine whether that target was met.

The province said the utility “will likely reach about 70 per cent renewables by 2026 with reliable hydroelectricity through the Maritime Link and new onshore wind projects,” then the renewable electricity standard will increase to 80 per cent in 2030.

The Sierra Club said the announcement is evidence that the province is playing politics rather than trying to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Burning forest biomass to generate electricity is not cleaner than burning coal,” says Tynette Deveaux, with the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Atlantic campaign. “The fact that Minister Rushton would say it is, should be a red flag for all Nova Scotians.”

According to the Sierra Club, studies have revealed that burning forest biomass to generate electricity “emits far more carbon dioxide than burning coal.” “We need to re-examine the assumption that trees and forests will grow back to replace what’s been taken,” says National Programs Director Gretchen Fitzgerald. “Forests have been heavily degraded by industrial forestry companies that put profits before workers or biodiversity. We can no longer take for granted that we can regrow healthy forests, particularly in the already-changing climate.”

At the rate that Nova Scotia’s forests are being harvested, the Sierra Club questioned whether the province’s forests are renewable.

Nova Scotia has plenty of sustainable wind and solar energy resources that can be harnessed to generate renewable electricity and create jobs, the group noted.

“If we were to use offshore wind wisely, Nova Scotia could absolutely get off coal and other fossil fuels, as well as biomass,” said Deveaux. “Nova Scotia Power should be held accountable for its failure to reach the 40 per cent renewable energy target for 2020–2022. The government has the power to fine the utility up to $10 million a day for its failure to comply, but instead it’s telling NSPI to burn more trees.”