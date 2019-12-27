July’s biggest headlines

POINT TUPPER: Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) issued a press release explaining that a fire in one of the woodchip silos on the mill site didn’t impact production.

PHP said the mill’s Emergency Response Team and the Louisdale and District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the initial call, and then calls were made to Port Hawkesbury, Port Hastings, West Bay Road, and Antigonish VFD for assistance.

Two PHP employees and two volunteer firefighters were taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

ANTIGONISH: At around 12:45 p.m. on June 28, Antigonish RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision at the roundabout on Beech Hill Road. The driver of the ATV lost control of the vehicle as it entered the roundabout, and was ejected from the vehicle.

Witnesses performed CPR on the driver until EHS arrived and took over. The 32-year-old from Saltsprings, Antigonish County was transported to hospital via EHS and was pronounced deceased shortly after 2 p.m.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

PORT HAWKESBURY: Due to a significant increase in provincial funding, the Strait Area Women’s Centre will be sustainable for years to come.

The annual funding for the centre will increase from $70,000 to $205,716.

The Leeside Society and their partners worked diligently to make the Strait Area Women’s Place part of the fabric of the community and this investment is recognition of the important role Leeside Society has in strengthening programs and services to support women’s safety and economic security.

Before the first government grant came through in 2013, the cost of operating Strait Area Women’s Place was shared between Leeside and the Antigonish group. The centre was established in 2011 as a partnership between the two to provide more prevention-focused services including a wellness clinic, free summary legal advice, referral supports for therapeutic counseling, and a variety of other programs.

ANTIGONISH: The former franchise owner of an illegal medicinal dispensary says ever since her charges were dropped and she turned a leaf on a new business venture – she’s been targeted and harassed by the RCMP.

In exchange for a corporate plea and a $50,000 fine on Tasty Budd’s Compassion Club, the Crown withdrew all of the charges against Gillian Sampson but she said she still felt a complete obligation to continue to help her community and to help patients gain better access to cannabis.

Sampson indicated RCMP were stealing patient’s personal licensed producer medication with legal documentation and innocent patients were being brought into this unjust situation losing their medication at the hands of the people who are supposed to ‘serve and protect.’

Two weeks after having all charges dropped against her, she was again victim to a raid, with another one occurring on June 26.

Sampson transitioned into a new business with the framework of an existing company and they help facilitate access to certified doctors who are willing to prescribe cannabis; they also fill out all required documents for the patients to make it much easier and quicker for them.

Antigonish Medical Solutions also offers consultation and information sessions in-house every day for patients that have questions or concerns about their medical cannabis.

Sampson argued the officer, who was doing an investigation in his ‘spare time’ is getting warrants on assumptions that she is selling cannabis because her business is simply open, which is not support by any evidence.

HALIFAX: A Supreme Court ruling on the beneficiary of a life insurance policy has shed some light on the events of the tragic 2017 triple murder suicide of the deaths of a retired soldier and his family.

The issue before the court was who should benefit from the life insurance policy Lionel Desmond had with the Canadian Military’s Service Income Security Insurance Plan.

Lionel’s mother Brenda was named as the beneficiary of the insurance policy. But if Lionel outlived his mother, the insurance policy would be passed to the contingent beneficiary, Greg MacEachern.

In his decision released June 24, Nova Scotia Supreme Justice Nick Scaravelli declared the Estate of Brenda Desmond the proper recipient of the proceeds of the life insurance property.

The evidence provided to Scaravelli details the timeline of the events that took place on Jan. 3, 2017.

Indicated in his decision, Lionel Desmond went to Leaves and Limbs Sport Store, a hunting and fishing outfitter in Antigonish County at 4 p.m. and left approximately 45-minutes later after purchasing a rifle and ammunition.

He travelled 42-kilometres to his cousin’s house in Lincolnville, where he had been staying and later drove his vehicle to a logging road close to the residence.

At 4:19 p.m. Chantel, Lionel’s sister, received a phone call from Aaliyah asking for a ride to an afterschool program, and Chantel advised she would be there sometime after 5 p.m.

She arrived shortly after 6 p.m. and discovered the bodies of Lionel and Shanna on the kitchen floor. She dialed 911 at 6:03 p.m. and found the bodies of Brenda and Aaliyah as well; RCMP officers were on-scene by 6:20 p.m.

ANTIGONISH: In recognition of a significant donation of $1 million to the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation “The Time is Now” campaign, the cardio and respiratory services at the hospital was renamed “Sobey Cardiorespiratory Services.”

Frank Sobey, chair of the Sobey Foundation, highlighted the foundation’s goal is to improve the lives of individuals through health, education and communities.

The donation will improve the quality in acute and chronic care for heart and lung disease and will specifically support additional education, services and equipment needed to transform the way cardiorespiratory services are delivered in the region.

In addition to equipment purchases, the funding will also allow for research and will assist in supporting the needs of physicians who want to work here by purchasing equipment that allows them to do the job they were trained to do.

PORT HOOD: Inverness County CAO Keith MacDonald said it was only right to start with an apology when addressing Port Hood residents concerns about conserving water.

The water issue in Port Hood dates back to the middle of June when one of the community’s two wells was turned off due to filter issues. Several pieces of equipment were inoperable at the Convent Street well, and this left only the Dunmore Road well in operation.

The Convent Street well was shutdown from June 16 to 21, resulting in the water reservoir dropping from its maximum operating level (18.6’) to 12.7’.

On June 26, the Convent Street well was turned off once again due to the arrival of well drillers on site. The municipality’s plan was to add a third well to the Port Hood area, which would have remedied issues of water supply – however the drill rig was damaged during the attempt.

The well couldn’t be turned back on, due to the aquifer being affected by the drilling.

Disaster struck again on June 28 when a water main break was identified. Both wells had to be shut down in order to fix the leak.

CANSO: An application was filed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for the transfer of the assets of the Canso Electric Light Utility (CEU) from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and Nova Scotia Power.

The sale is for a nominal sum of $1 pursuant to an agreement of purchase and sale made effective Jan. 1, 2020.

Barry Carroll, the municipality’s chief administrative officer, told The Reporter this is the culmination of a process that started in 2010 when the former Town of Canso passed a motion to sell their electric utility.

The joint-application reads the CEU can no longer be maintained without large investments in infrastructure and equipment as current electricity rates in Canso don’t cover operating expenses.

The costs to continue to operate CEU for the municipality would have a significant impact on electricity rates for CEU’s residential customers – estimated to be a 40 per cent increase.

Transferring CEU’s assets to NS Power will provide electricity rates for the customers that are the same as rates being paid in other areas of the province by NS Power customers. It will also provide a safe, reliable, and sustainable electrical service for these customers in a manner that MODG can’t.

ANTIGONISH: A new farmer’s market building is on its way, thanks to some funding from the federal government.

On July 13, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced $700,000 in funding for a new building for the Antigonish Farmer’s Market. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish and Antigonish Farmer’s Mutual Insurance are chipping in $200,000, while the Town of Antigonish provided $150,000. The Antigonish Farmer’s Market Association raised $102,000.

The Antigonish Farmer’s Market currently attracts over 70,000 visitors with annual sales in excess of $1 million. The new building will allow the market to run year-round, with room for more vendors who will have access to a new commercial kitchen.

HALIFAX: The NDP say improvements to Highway 104 are necessary and will increase safety along that section of the provincial highway network but using the public private partnership (P3) model is the wrong decision.

According to research by Christopher Majka, the author of the report “Highway Robbery: Public Private Partnerships and Nova Scotia Highways” indicates a P3 model for the Highway 104 twinning project could potentially end up costing $119.2 million in unnecessary additional costs.

Susan Leblanc, NDP Transportation and Infrastructure renewal spokesperson believes that’s a bad deal undermining good jobs in a part of the province that needs them and like so many other projects under the McNeil government, Leblanc said the lack of transparency has been frustrating.

Leblanc doesn’t think the government wants Nova Scotians to see how much they are subsidizing the profits of private companies to build public infrastructure with public money, when it would be more cost-effective and transparent to do it ourselves.

OTTAWA: A publically funded airport proposed for the Inverness area was rejected by the federal government.

On July 25, the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Bernadette Jordan confirmed that the federal government was backing away from the project.

In Jordan’s decision it stated there is not enough information at this time to demonstrate how this project will respond to Cape Breton’s needs and urged the provincial government, municipalities and project partners to submit a revised proposal.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) said news that Jordan officially rejected the proposed $18 million for a luxury golf course airport in Cape Breton was a ‘victory for taxpayers.’

The CTF collected more than 15,000 signatures on its petition opposing funding for the airport.

ANTIGONISH: At approximately 12:10 p.m. on July 28, Antigonish RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on South Side Harbour Road in Lower South River.

Police were assisted at the scene by EHS and volunteer firefighters, the vehicle was occupied by three people, and one passenger, a three-year-old boy died at the scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Antigonish County is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit and breach of probation.