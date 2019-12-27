Top news headlines from August

PORT HOOD: For a guy with a Stanley Cup ring and an Olympic gold medal, not to mention past accolades as a Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Al MacInnis wouldn’t seem the sort of guy to have too many accomplishments left to fulfill.

However, the legendary blueliner accomplished a lifelong dream last summer – with a few thousand of his closest friends.

MacInnis promised himself if he ever had the chance to bring the Cup back home, he’d do it.

Conservative estimates say at least 5,000 people lined the road for the parade and walked down to the local rink for an autograph session. As a member of the Stanley Cup winning St. Louis Blues, MacInnis was entitled to a day with the Cup.

MacInnis’ day was wedged in the middle of his hometown’s summer festival.

MacInnis and the Cup were the focal point of the parade, as his float was the last in line. Family members and close friends were on the float with him, wearing Blues caps and tee-shirts celebrating St. Louis’ Stanley Cup win.

PORT HOOD: The waste water treatment plant in Inverness has local residents literally turning up their noses as the facility was producing a scent that everyone knows yet no one appreciates.

Trudy Gillis, who serves as environmental and facilities compliance manager for the municipality visited council’s regularly monthly meeting on August 1 to offer an overview of the situation. The odour issue, she said, is a result of the community “outgrowing its current infrastructure,” namely the waste water treatment plant.

The plant was constructed in 1973, and most plants of that nature have lifespan of 20 years. It was exceeding the design flow of organic loading capacity daily. It needs to be replaced with a larger plant with a higher capacity.

She said municipal staff repaired sludge pumps and installed timers on the pumps so they could work automatically. Other work was done as well, she said, but added replacing the facility is the only long-term answer.

GOLDBORO: The company behind the proposed Goldboro Gold Project reached a number of milestones, including providing an update on their bulk sample, purchasing additional land for exploration, and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq.

Anaconda entered into two option agreements to acquire 100 per cent of the Country Harbour and Lower Seal Harbour properties, which comprise approximately 1,150 hectares of prospective mineral land.

Anaconda and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs signed a MOU that will govern the process by which the parties shall negotiate a Mutual Benefits Agreement (MBA).

AULD’S COVE: Thirty-five years to the day that Irving Oil opened its first Big Stop, the Irving family, invited guests and residents celebrated an official re-opening.

On August 17, Irving Oil hosted a grand re-opening celebration at the Auld’s Cove Big Stop.

First opened on August 17, 1984, Auld’s Cove was the first ever Big Stop for Irving Oil.

The project transformed the Big Stop to meet customer needs – including expanded fueling lanes and professional driver amenities, a dog park, and a larger restaurant including a full service menu offering long-time favourites such as fish and chips and chocolate cake with boiled icing. Among the amenities now offered to professional drivers is a driver’s lounge with comfortable furniture, WiFi, as well as hotel caliber showers and restrooms.

FOXBROOK: The campaign for the 2019 federal election in Central Nova become a little more star-studded, with the Conservative Party announcing country music star George Canyon as their new candidate.

The seven-time Canadian Country Music Association Award winner replaced Roger MacKay, who in a Facebook post on August 19 announced he was withdrawing from the race, citing personal reasons.

Canyon acknowledges his wife, Jen has been his biggest supporter of what he’s wanted to do for a long time, and when this opportunity came up, she told him her gut was telling her it was the right time, they need to make a change, they need to be there for the families of Canadians and that he was the right guy for the job.

He wants to make the jump into federal politics because he wants to represent the people of his home, he wants to be their voice and he wants to do it for the right reasons. The biggest concern for Canyon in Central Nova is the fact families are working themselves to the bone and not getting ahead.

ANTIGONISH: Robert Mason, 34, and 32-year-old Kayle Regnier, both of Antigonish, were charged with two counts of animal cruelty under the Criminal Code.

In June, the Nova Scotia SPCA received a complaint from a member of the general public about two dogs in a residence belonging to Mason and Regnier being neglected and abused.

As a result of the SPCA’s investigation, the two were charged in July for causing unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal, and for abandoning an animal in distress, or willfully neglecting, or failing to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care.

The two dogs in this case, both Jack Russell Terriers, underwent weeks of rehabilitation and care by the SPCA and have since been adopted into new homes.

PAQTNKEK: Through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program (CORP), Paqtnkek received a total of $3.9 million; $2.9 million was provided for the flagship development Bayside Travel Centre (BTC) project to support future business growth and an additional $1 million went towards the construction of BTC.

Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation Chief PJ Prosper indicated the BTC represents the journey of their community and acts as an offer of hope.

The 16,000 square foot travel centre, 20 kilometres east of Antigonish, will serve as a convenience for long-haul truckers travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway to and from Cape Breton and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The BTC will cater to professional drivers offering a driver’s lounge that will include a separate entrance rest area with wall-mounted flat screen TVs, free WiFi and large showers with a secure change area.

Located at the newly opened Highway 104 interchange, the BTC will include 24-hour retail fuel with complementary ‘call ahead’ service; a 24-hour diesel fuel card-lock station for long-haulers working the northeast corridor; an electric charging station; and a band-owned and operated convenience store.