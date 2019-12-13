Home Community L’Arche Cape Breton’s ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ Community L’Arche Cape Breton’s ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ By Mary Hankey - December 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The innkeeper was adamant that there were no rooms available for the night. L’Arche Cape Breton’s "Drive Through Bethlehem" took place in Iron Mines on December 7. Photos by Mary Hankey — These shepherds were guiding visitors toward the stable in the town, as part of L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive Through Bethlehem” that took place in Iron Mines. Following L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive Through Bethlehem” in Iron Mines, visitors were treated to Christmas music by the group Humble Ground. This stern Roman soldier was guarding the roads in Bethlehem during the re-enactment of the Christmas story. The final stop on L’Arche Cape Breton’s “Drive Through Bethlehem,” was the manger where the Baby Jesus was watched over by Mary and Joseph and several visitors. A choir of angels help lead visitors to the stable where Jesus lay, during L’Arche Cape Breton’s ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ that took place on December 7. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury Community Getting ready for Christmas at St. Mark’s United Church Community Evergreen Seniors Club hosts Christmas Bazaar Community Port Hood’s Parade of Lights Community Noel Isle Madame in Arichat Community Compassionate Friends help those grieving a loss