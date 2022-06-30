Community Legion awards bursaries to graduating students By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - June 30, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp St. Peter’s Legion Branch 47 presented $250 bursaries to six graduating students. Pictured are (from the left): Legion First Vice-President Donnie Pottie, with students Daniel Mombourquette, Hannah Aitken, Erin MacLellan, Mallory McPhee, Madison McPhee, and Ryan Digout, as well as Legion President George McPhee. Contributed photoSt. Peter’s Legion Branch 47 President George McPhee (left) joined Legion R-Zone 3 Commander John MacLeod Langley (right) in presenting a $1,000 bursary from the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command to Mallory McPhee. Contributed photoSt. Peter’s Legion Branch 47 President George McPhee (left) joined Legion R-Zone 3 Commander John MacLeod Langley (right) in presenting a $1,000 bursary from the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command to Mallory McPhee.