ANTIGONISH: StFX University was provided two gifts designed to support healthy living for generations to come.

StFX Chancellor John Peacock and his wife Adrienne, both graduates of the Class of 1963, have gifted $5-million toward enhancements within the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living, a building at the heart of campus that welcomes students, faculty, staff, and members of the Antigonish community on a daily basis, the university confirmed. Along with the Peacock gift, the StFX Alumni Association is contributing an additional $500,000 to complete the fundraising goal for this phase, they noted.

“Today, we are so very fortunate to receive two gifts that complete this phase of fundraising for the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living,” said Dennis Flood, Chair of the StFX Board of Governors. “The Peacock family have been tremendous supporters of the university and the broader community for decades, extremely generous with their time and giving financially. None of this would be possible without them.”

In a press release issued on June 17, Flood also expressed gratitude to the StFX Alumni Association.

“StFX has the strongest alumni network in Canada, and, today, they have proven that once again with the largest gift in their history,” he said. “On behalf of the entire StFX community, we are so very grateful for these gifts that will contribute so much to the university and the entire region.

“StFX University is a transformational place, on an individual and community level. It helped both Adrienne and I develop not only academically, but with an outlook toward service to community, helping others, and giving back.

“It is with that same outlook that Adrienne and I, on behalf of the entire Peacock family, are honoured to have the opportunity to give back by investing in the Amelia Saputo Centre for Healthy Living, a community facility that supports physical and mental health, as well as welcomes students and the broader Antigonish residents.”

StFX said the Peacock’s donation means they can now finish the work to make the Saputo Centre fully accessible for all its users.

The StFX Alumni Association, which has been in existence since 1893, has a very long history of supporting the university’s initiatives, especially from its robust group of dedicated graduates, StFX noted.

“The outpouring of support from alumni over the years has been inspiring,” said StFX Alumni Association President Kathleen Sheridan. “StFX Alumni have come together to assist many university initiatives over the years. We are Canada’s most engaged alumni network, which is evident when we look at the many projects we accomplished in the past, such as the Alumni Aquatic Centre, Alumni Memorial Gates and our Alumni Plaza, to name only a few. StFX Alumni will continue to support the generations of students to come through bursaries and scholarships and other similar initiatives.”