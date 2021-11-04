Home Community Legion Branch 43 donates First Poppy to Town of Port Hawkesbury Community Legion Branch 43 donates First Poppy to Town of Port Hawkesbury By Jake Boudrot - November 4, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury donated its First Poppy to the Town of Port Hawkesbury. At the donation last week were (from the left): Branch 43 secretary Anna Marie Langley; Branch 43 president Gary Burns; Navy Veteran Wilson Timmons; Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton; Army Veteran Ron A. Beaton; and Legion Zone Commander John MacLeod Langley.