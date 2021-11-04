Legion Branch 43 in Port Hawkesbury donated its First Poppy to the Town of Port Hawkesbury. At the donation last week were (from the left): Branch 43 secretary Anna Marie Langley; Branch 43 president Gary Burns; Navy Veteran Wilson Timmons; Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton; Army Veteran Ron A. Beaton; and Legion Zone Commander John MacLeod Langley.