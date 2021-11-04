Isle Madame businessman to receive honourary degree from Cape Breton University

SYDNEY: This Saturday, during the fall convocation celebration, Cape Breton University said it will confer honorary doctorates on two individuals from Cape Breton Island who have made a significant impact on their communities through the preservation and promotion of culture and economic prosperity, Chief Leroy Denny of Eskasoni and Edgar Samson of Petit De Grat.

“Both Chief Denny and Mr. Samson have spent a great majority of their lives dedicated to their communities and the people who live and work in them,” says CBU President and Vice-Chancellor David C. Dingwall. “Their leadership and passion for seeing their communities and cultures flourish have created a lasting impact that will benefit all of Cape Breton Island for generations to come.”

CBU said Samson is an Acadian Nova Scotian who grew up in Petit de Grat. He started his career in the electrical trade, they noted. After working as an electrician for several years, CBU said he wanted to do more for his community and knew that establishing a business was the way to do this.

In 1984, Samson and his partners John F. Samson and Brian Samson established Premium Seafoods Ltd, a lobster and seafood brokerage venture, CBU said. He and his partners have employed hundreds of community members over the year and have significantly impacted the local economy through the growth of his business, they continued.

Cape Breton University said it has been awarding honorary degrees since 1989, and during that time, has welcomed people from around the world in numerous sectors into our Alumni family.

The fall 2021 convocation will be celebrated in-person on the Cape Breton University Campus on Nov. 6. The School of Arts and Social Sciences and the Shannon School of Business will take place at 10 a.m. The School of Nursing, the School of Education and Health and the School of Science and Technology, will take place at 3 p.m. All attendees and visitors to campus must show proof of vaccination upon arrival, the university said, adding that both convocation ceremonies will be live-streamed at: www.CBUConovcation2021.ca.